"I was quite emotional, started to cry a little bit" - Petra Kvitova on being the flag-bearer for Czech Republic at Olympics 2021

Petra Kvitova was one of four tennis players who carried their country's flag during the opening-day Parade of the Nations at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But for Kvitova, the honor seemingly held a much deeper significance than it did for the others.

Speaking to the media after her third-round loss at the National Bank Open, Kvitova opened up about her emotional reaction to being given the task of carrying the Czech flag. The former Olympic bronze medalist admitted that she cried upon first hearing the news, and that she spent some time reminiscing about her long career the night before the ceremony.

"It was actually amazing," Kvitova said. "When I found out the news that I going to hold it, I was quite emotional. I started to cry a little bit."

"In the night, I was just reflecting whole my life, actually whole my career, how everything went," she added. "I'm playing pretty long tennis already. I have a long career. Also many things happen in my life."

Elaborating further on her experience, Petra Kvitova expressed what a "big honor" it was for her, and how she enjoyed being in the stadium with athletes from other sports.

"It was very deep to me. It was big honor for me, as well. I really enjoyed it. I was so happy the whole time," Kvitova said. "We were waiting for two, three hours before we went to the stadium. It was just fun to speak with the other athletes, as well. It was just great and I was really happy."

Petra Kvitova also spoke about her third-round loss to Camila Girogi at the National Bank Open, crediting her opponent's play for the result. Kvitova claimed that Giorgi's recent run of form was reflected in her performance on Thursday, as she was "returning very good".

"I think I served pretty well [...] She's just returning somehow very good," Kvitova said of Giorgi's big returns. "[There weren't too many] rallies because she's just going to it. That's her game. I don't think that she's ever playing rallies."

The Czech felt it was a good match for her overall; while she came out at the losing end, there were still a few positives she could take away from the encounter.

"I don't think that I played the best, but I don't think that I played really bad as well. I think I do find some positives over there, as well," Kvitova added. "Overall I think was a good match. I tried to find my way, which I did. In the end always I was missing little bit."

Kvitova pointed out that she felt relatively comfortable on the court after having struggled to get wins under her belt over the last couple of months. The World No. 12 will next be seen in action at the upcoming Western & Southern Open and the US Open later this month.

"I'm glad that I had two matches here, as well, after a little bit struggling in the past weeks. So, yes, I have to move on," Kvitova said.

