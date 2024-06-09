"I ran home to watch French Open on TV" - Carlos Alcaraz recalls childhood memory while thanking family in emotional victory speech

Carlos Alcaraz lifted his third Grand Slam trophy at the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 9. The youngster outlasted Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in front of his family, cheering from the stands at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Acknowledging his family’s contribution to his success in an emotional on-court interview, Alcaraz said he was thankful for their support and glad they could be in the stadium to watch him lift his first Roland-Garros trophy.

"Like to have part of my family here, my dad, my mom, brothers, a lot of family over there for me," Carlos Alcaraz said. "It's amazing to to have you here supporting me."

"But the times that you are not here at the tournament supporting me in real life, I know that you are supporting from the TV from home," he added.

The Spaniard looked back at his childhood memory of rushing back home after school just to watch the French Open, reflecting on how far he had come to be standing in front of his family with the trophy now in his hands.

He circled back to their support being clinical to his success, saying the journey would not have been possible without them.

"So, all the support that you, you've given to me is, it's amazing. Since I was a little kid, as I said many, many times, running... when I finished school [I ran home] just to put the TV on, just to watch this tournament on the TV," the Spaniard said.

"And now I'm lifting the trophy in front of all of you, so thank you very much for everything and this journey," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz poses for photographs with family members after winning maiden French Open title

Alcaraz with his brother Alvaro Alcaraz Garfia, mother Virginia Garfia Escandon and father Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez

After lifting his maiden French Open trophy, Carlos Alcaraz got a chance to celebrate with his family as they posed for photographs together following the trophy presentation ceremony,

The Spaniard was seen taking family photographs with brother Alvaro Alcaraz Garfia, mother Virginia Garfia Escandon and father Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez.

Earlier, Alcaraz had come back from going two sets to one down against Alexander Zverev. After coming back strong in the fourth set, which he took for the loss of just one game, the youngster fought hard in the final set to close the match out 6-2.

By winning the Claycourt Slam, Alcaraz now has a Major on each of the three surfaces, having reigned supreme at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon Championships before. He is the youngest player to have achieved the feat.