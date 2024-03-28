"I was ready for it, I was expecting worse" - Daniil Medvedev addresses battling Nicolas Jarry and his Chilean supporters as he reaches Miami Open SF

Daniil Medvedev recently spoke about competing against Nicolas Jarry and the strong support the latter received from his Chilean fans during the quarterfinals of the 2024 Miami Open.

Medvedev triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (7) over Jarry to secure his spot in the semifinals of the tournament. This win improved his season record to 18 wins and three losses and also extended his winning streak at the Hard Rock Stadium to nine matches.

During the match, Nicolas Jarry received overwhelming support from Chilean fans in the stadium. Following his win, Daniil Medvedev spoke about the atmosphere in the stadium during the post match on-court interview. He mentioned that he was expecting strong support for Jarry, but was surprised by the intensity of the crowd.

The defending champion revealed that at one point, the match referee had to check if the players were ready to continue due to the loud and electric atmosphere.

Despite the enthusiastic crowd, Daniil Medvedev remained unfazed, stating that he had faced rowdier audiences in the past. He also expressed his appreciation for the fans cheering for him and emphasized that he was glad to experience such a lively atmosphere during the match.

“To be honest, I was ready for it, and I was expecting worse. When I say worse, like in a way bad, more Chilean fans supported him, and I should say it was a pretty good atmosphere,” Medvedev said.

“Even many times the referee was saying, ‘Players are ready?’ But I was like, ‘I don’t care; it's actually not too bad; I’ve seen worse.’ I felt like the atmosphere was good. I felt like there were a lot of people cheering for me, probably not Chilean guys, but yeah, I felt good on the court.”

Daniil Medvedev will face Jannik Sinner at Miami Open 2024 SF

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev will go up against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2024 Miami Open.

Medvedev kicked off his Miami Open campaign in the second round after earning a first-round bye. He secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics in the second round, followed by a 7-5, 6-1 win against Cameron Norrie. In the fourth round, the former World No. 1 beat Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-0, advancing to the quarterfinals where he defeated Nicolas Jarry.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, like Daniil Medvedev, began his Miami Open journey in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated compatriot and qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 6-4, and Tallon Griekspoor 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

The World No. 3 then defeated Christopher O'Connell 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round, advancing to the quarterfinals where he defeated Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2.

Last year, Medvedev defeated Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open final. Overall, the two players have faced each other 10 times on the ATP Tour, with Medvedev winning six matches and Sinner winning four.

Their most recent encounter was at the 2024 Australian Open final, where Sinner defeated Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to claim his maiden Grand Slam trophy.