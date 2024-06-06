"On set with Will Smith... incredible" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield on how her life changed after starring in 'King Richard' biopic

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently shared her thoughts about her experience on filming King Richard. King Richard is a biopic of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and how he shaped their career right from their young days.

Broomfield, like Tiafoe, has also played tennis professionally. However, she has been inactive for a while now, with her last singles match coming in the qualifying rounds of an ITF $15,000 event in Egypt. The Canadian lost in the second round of qualifying to Emma Davis. Her career-best singles ranking is 467th.

Broomfield was also the body double for a few scenes in the film King Richard that involved Venus Williams' matches. The 26-year-old narrated to Forbes her experience while working on the movie.

Trending

Broomfield said that by working on King Richard, she realized she could be involved in the entertainment industry via tennis.

“That was one of the main things in my life that changed for me, and I realized I can use tennis to be in the entertainment field. I am on set with Will Smith, this is incredible," Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend said.

"I have my foot in everything with tennis without being on court" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Frances Tiafoe with Ayan Broomfield at the Laver Cup

In the aforementioned interview with Forbes, Broomfield also said that she was involved in tennis without competing.

“I have my foot in everything with tennis without being on court competing 24-7. I still love the sport and have spent 20-odd years in it. With the surge of social media, players can make 10 times more off the court than they were on the court. I can merge the two together," the former NCAA champion said.

Frances Tiafoe has endured a diosappointing 2024 season so far, having won just 12 out of 24 matches so far. The American started the year as the World No. 16 but his ranking has since plummeted, and he is currently 26th. His best performance so far has been reaching the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston.

Tiafoe had a disappointing French Open campaign during which he exited the second round. The American fought off Mattia Bellucci in five sets to advance to the Round of 64. Here, he faced Denis Shapovalov and won the first set before the Canadian bounced back to beat him 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

The American is next scheduled to start his grass-court season at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart.