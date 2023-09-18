"I am really proud to have represented India for two decades" - Rohan Bopanna's journey of Davis Cup and Asian Games glory

Indian tennis veteran and doubles talisman Rohan Bopanna is gearing up for the 2023 Asian Games with a stellar preparatory run. His season so far has been incredible, with ATP title wins in Qatar and Indian Wells, where he partnered with Matthew Ebden of Australia.

The pair have achieved many successes throughout the year, and most recently, brought much pride to their respective nations with a US Open final appearance.

Ahead of the Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics, Rohan Bopanna is currently focusing on the upcoming Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Lucknow. The Indian marvel will be playing his last Davis Cup tie and is looking forward to a successful match and making his country proud.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Rohan Bopanna took time out from his rain-marred 50th and final Davis Cup contest to discuss his cherished memories of the country-vs-country tournament and his love for representing India.

“It's actually been great to have been part of the Davis Cup since 2002," Bopanna said. "The fantastic atmosphere this competition brings, along with travelling with so many different players and getting to know them personally and being part of the team has been great. It's the biggest place and proudest feeling to represent your country. And there is nothing bigger than playing for India at the Davis Cup."

"There's been a lot of tough matches where we have fought against strong teams and have faced some losses and disappointments. But having said that, it's been a fantastic and amazing journey and I am really proud to have represented India for two decades," he added.

Talking about India's chances against Morocco, Rohan Bopanna was appreciative of his opponents' prowess and didn't want to get carried away despite India being higher up in the ATP rankings table, and players like Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina placed much better in the ranking system than their Morrocan counterparts. He also stressed India's momentum ahead of the vital clash.

“I think it's fantastic to have confidence coming into any tournament. But having said that, it's vital to know that in the Davis Cup, ranking doesn't really matter. It's about how you handle the pressure and fight for yourself and the country on the court. We ourselves, playing for India, have come up stronger than higher-ranked teams," Rohan Bopanna said.

"I think we can not take anything lightly. Mukund Sasikumar has been playing well. He is ready to make his debut, and I think it will be a great match. Sumit Nagal has been playing great tennis, winning ATP titles in 2023. It will be a good matchup, playing in a home-tie with the home support against Morrocco. It will be interesting," he added.

"If we stick to our game plan and play good tennis, we should return with a medal for India" - Rohan Bopanna on Asian Games 2023

Rohan Bopanna is taking part in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where he was drafted along with Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the Indian men's contingent. Their matches are scheduled to take place from September 24 to 30.

Bopanna talked about his return to the big event, after a successful run in 2018 in Indonesia.

"I'm definitely happy to go back to representing India at the Asian Games. 2018 was a successful tournament for me pairing with Divij Sharan. We were supposed to go last year, but it got postponed. So, I'm looking forward to go back after five years," Bopanna said.

"The competition is going to be tough. Asian teams are doing well. Korea is doing well and the Japanese as always are well prepared. Kazhakhstan too, whom we beat in the final group league of SAF. I think the main thing is that we have been playing really well and if we stick to our game plan and play good tennis we should return with a medal for India again," he said.

Sumit Nagal has had a wonderful 2023 season and Ankita Raina did well too by reaching the third round of the US Open qualifiers. Rohan Bopanna talked about his camaraderie with the players and the team atmosphere, going into the tournament.

“I have always had fantastic communication and rapport with my team members," the 43-year-old said. "I have been in touch with them and they meet and talk to me about how they can improve their games or what schedule to plan."

"I have seen them play good tennis and so when they reach out to me, I am happy to help. For Sumit and Ankita, ahead of the Asian Games, it is nice to watch them perform.” he added.

Talking about India breaching the 100-medal mark in China after a haul of 70 medals last time in Indonesia, Rohan Bopanna stressed on not adding any pressure on the athletes, whom he felt were focused on winning medals for the country anyway. He said:

“Any medal for India is a big booster for sports in the country. A lot of athletes are getting encouraged and support is being given to different sports. But, having a number like that tells the athlete that he has limitations."

"I think we should look at it as changing limitations into possibilities. I think we should not have limitations such as a particular number or target. In that way, anything can be achieved. Any athlete who competes is looking to win a medal. I don't think they focus on winning 70, 100 or 150 medals. I think they are focused on their respective disciplines and bring home glory for the country," he added.

India will begin their Asian Games journey on September 24 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center in Hangzhou, China. A total of 45 nations are taking part in the tournament, with over 60 matches to be played in tennis alone. Rohan Bopanna will look to pair well with his teammates in bringing home medals and glory for India.