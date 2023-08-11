"I could really relate to Weird Barbie, that was my doll" - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins once again professed her love for the 'Barbie' movie after playing in the third round at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Collins was asked about her views on the Margot Robbie-starrer mega-blockbuster in her post-match press conference. This was after she beat Leylah Fernandez in the third round, 6-2, 6-3, at the Canadian Open in Montreal.

While the American admitted she is not a big movie critic, she loved the film and found the characters and storyline excellent.

Collins admired Barbie's message and went on to say that she related the most with the 'weird Barbie'. This Barbie has markings on her face and possesses oddly cut and colored hair to portray a doll 'that's been played with just a little too much', according to Barbie creator Mattel. The 29-year-old also recalled memories of playing with Barbie dolls during her childhood.

"I loved it, yeah. I'm not a big movie critic, but I just think the characters and the plot was excellent, and everything that the Barbie movie stood for, I just thought it was so great," Collins said.

"So, you know, growing up playing with Barbies too, yeah, I could really relate to Weird Barbie. That was my doll (laughing)," she continued.

Danielle Collins previously spoke about her affection for the 'Barbie' movie following her first-round match on August 8, revealing that she watched the film the night before her match. She added that the Barbie theme song was stuck in her head throughout the contest.

"My head has been taken for a spin. We went to the Barbie movie last night. So, that's where my head is at. I've got the songs stuck in my head (laughs)," said Collins.

Danielle Collins to face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Canadian Open QF

Danielle Collins

After bettering the last home player left in the main draw, Leylah Fernandez, in the third round of the Canadian Open, Danielle Collins has entered the quarterfinals. There, she will face a familiar foe in the form of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Both women have played each other thrice on WTA Tour, with Swiatek ahead on head-to-head 2-1 after winning the last contest at the Qatar Open in February, with a 6-0, 6-1 scoreline.

Collins stated her intentions to bring the best game against Swiatek and avenge her loss from Doha. The World No. 48 has been having a fabulous week in Montreal, and she hopes to continue her dream run as a qualifier by entering the semifinals.

"I've played Iga, I think, twice now. The first time went better than the second time, so just fingers crossed that I bring my A-game and put on a good show for everyone. It's been a great week, and I've had a lot of matches. So, yeah, I'm hoping to keep the level up," Danielle Collins said.

The former Australian Open finalist began her campaign in Montreal in the qualifying rounds. She came out on top in two gruelling three-set matches against Eugenie Bouchard (6-1, 1-6, 6-1) and Emina Bektas (7-5, 6-7[10], 7-5].

Her time in the main draw has been as easy as possible. She has swept aside a resurgent Elina Svitolina in the first round, 6-2, 6-2, and No. 9 seed Maria Sakkari in the second round, 6-4, 6-2, before dispatching Leylah Fernandez.