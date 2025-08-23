"I really struggled" - Emma Raducanu makes her feelings known on returning to US Open after facing 'negativity' over 2021 win

Four years ago, Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title when she lifted the US Open trophy. She won the tournament without dropping a single set. However, the results haven't really gone her way in the subsequent editions.

In 2022, she suffered an unexpected first-round exit. She was absent from the 2023 tournament due to wrist and ankle surgeries. Meanwhile, last year, she was defeated by Sofia Kenin 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round, marking another disappointing result in New York.

Emma Raducanu is entering the 2025 edition with a lot of positivity and a change in coaching staff to avenge her first-round losses in the US Open. During her recent interview, Raducanu shared her feelings on returning to Flushing Meadows, where she faced negativity back when she won in 2021.

"I really struggled when I came back in 2022,” she said. “I didn't enjoy coming back here. When I won in 2021, I didn't know about this world of potential negativity and [people] bringing players down. That affected me a lot in the last few years. It still definitely gets me from time to time, but [now], overall I enjoy what I'm doing day to day.”

Raducanu then compared being unprecedently happy entering the tournament in 2025, which wasn't the case the last few years. She added:

“This is the first time I feel like I can come back to the US Open and really enjoy the memories. I see it as a happy place. I think compared to four years ago, I feel relaxed, I feel happy, I feel in a way like the same off court in terms of just enjoying my tennis, enjoying practicing, enjoying competing, and the process of getting better. I think I feel the same [now] in that sense."

Emma Raducanu enters the US Open after competing in a three-set thriller against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Eventually, she was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, but her grit was on full display. She hopes for a better outcome in the 2025 US Open under the guidance of Rafael Nadal's former coach.

Emma Raducanu hires Rafael Nadal's former coach

Emma Raducanu appointed former Rafael Nadal's coach, Francisco Roig, as her new head coach as she aims to repeat her 2021 success this year in New York. The move follows a trial period post Wimbledon and it seems the Brit is enjoying the services of Roig.

Talking about Roig, Raducanu said:

"It's always nice if someone has been around for such a long time... There is no stress or panic, which it definitely rubs off on me... On the practice court, even certain shots, if things aren't going perfect, I feel overall like I can just trust in my game more.

“We find a good balance. It's not all just serious. Overall, [we’re] working on the quality of my shots and improving them. It’s been going pretty well, but I need more time, for sure. You're never going to feel 100% ready, but I feel as ready as I can be.”

Emma Raducanu will begin her US Open campaign on Sunday with a match against Ena Shibahara before potentially matching up against Veronika Kudermetova (seed No. 24) in Round 2 and Elena Rybakina (world No. 10) in Round 3.

