"I really could have used a rest week" - Taylor Fritz makes frustrations clear after being forced to compete in DC due to a strict ATP rule

Taylor Fritz recently shared his honest opinion about competing at the Citi Open amid his busy schedule due to a new ATP rule. The American is currently gearing up to compete at the National Bank Open.

Ahead of gearing up for the Canadian Open, Fritz was last seen competing at the Citi Open, where he fell short of progressing further than the quarterfinals. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina dominated the quarterfinal clash and overpowered Fritz with an impressive 7-6(7), 3-6, 7-5 win.

Shortly after concluding this campaign, Fritz revealed that he was forced to compete at the Citi Open due to a strict ATP rule. The 27-year-old recently sat for a pre-meet press conference ahead of the Canadian Open, where he opened up about his busy schedule. He stated that the new rule of playing a certain number of 500 events forced him to compete in DC.

"I mean, this is a tough part of the year because there's not really any weeks that make sense to take off. It's 1000s, and to be honest, last week, and don't get me wrong, I really like DC and I like playing the tournament, but with how busy my grass court schedule was, I would have probably opted out of it. But there's a new rule: you have to play a certain number of 500 events, or you get a zero on your record. Because I was injured in the year, I missed two 500s, so I actually had to play DC in order to give myself a chance to meet my, like, 500 quota for the year," said Taylor Fritz.

Making his feelings known about wanting to rest, he added:

"So I'm going to be honest, I don't think that's the best rule, because I was injured earlier this year, and yeah, I felt like I really could have used a rest week."

Fritz's next game is against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the Canadian Open on July 30, 2025.

Taylor Fritz opened up about earning his career-high ranking and top 5 spot

Taylor Fritz sat for a conversation with Racquet on January 27, 2025, during which he fielded questions about the ins and outs of his World No. 4 ranking in the ATP Tour. He was asked about his thoughts on making it to the top five with Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Rudd.

In 2024, Fritz earned the ranking after reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships. He also reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open and advanced to the finals of the ATP Finals for the first time. Opening up about how he earned the ranking, he said:

"There’s all these other guys I’m ranked higher than that are such good players. I earned my spot…I definitely feel like I do belong."

Further, Taylor Fritz also spoke about finding ways to improve his game by analyzing the matches he loses, revealing that he keeps working hard until he does something he aims to.

