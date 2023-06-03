Iga Swiatek served a double bagel to Wang Xinyu in the third round of the French Open on Saturday, breaking serve six times during the course of just 51 minutes to hand the Chinese a 0-6, 0-6 loss.

Beating players 6-0 or 6-1 has become a habit for the World No. 1, which has earned the act the title of 'Iga's bakery' on social media -- a 6-0 set win being a bagel and a 6-1 set win being a breadstick.

However, it is not a term the 22-year-old herself wants to discuss in public, out of respect to her opponents. Speaking at her press conference after her win over Wang, Swiatek admitted that such talk was "fun" and entertaining for fans.

But as a player, the Pole made it clear that she could not endorse such disrespectful terms and refused to engage on the matter any further when brought up by a journalist.

"Look, like, I don't want to really talk about that, because I really get why people do that, because it's fun and tennis is entertainment and everything. But like from players' point of view, I want to kind of be respectful to my opponents and, you know, you don't see the stuff that is behind the scenes," Iga Swiatek said,

"Sometimes it's not easy to play such matches and sometimes it's not easy also for the opponents. I don't want to talk about the bakery. Twitter can talk about it but I'm just going to be focused on tennis. And, yeah, with respect to my opponents, I really don't want to get into that," she added.

"I always try to kind of be careful, because you don't want to get lazy after winning these matches" - Iga Swiatek

2021 French Open - Day Nine

Iga Swiatek then spoke about how such matches affect her game, stating that it was important not to get lazy or complacent afterwards. While she did not think it was a problem, she noted that she did her best to take away the positives from such matches but also reset her mind before heading into the next clash.

"I always try to kind of be careful, because you don't want to get lazy after winning these matches. It's never easy to win these matches. But on the other hand, sometimes all your head can remember is the score, and I always want to kind of be ready for, you know, every situation," Iga Swiatek said.

"So I don't feel like it's a problem for me, because as you said, I had many matches like that. But I just try to kind of take as much positive things like confidence and just, you know, feeling that I can play my tennis. But kind of also reset from all the other stuff and the expectations and just, you know, go another match like it's a new one," she added.

Up next, Swiatek will take on either Bianca Andreescu or Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open.

Poll : 0 votes