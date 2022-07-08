"I really did want that match, I really did want to see how the third chapter was going to go" - Nick Kyrgios on Rafael Nadal's withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is in the Wimbledon finals for the first time after Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the tournament ahead of their semifinal clash.

Speaking at a press conference, the 27-year-old was candid about the fact that he was looking forward to playing the Spaniard for a third time at the tournament. He upset Nadal as a debutant in 2014 before losing to the 36-year-old in the second round in 2019.

The Aussie wished Nadal well after the 22-time Grand Slam champion sustained a 7-mm abdominal tear, and added that playing against the Mallorcan was on his mind as soon as he got past Christian Garin in the quarterfinals.

"As a competitor, I really did want that match. As soon as I beat Garin I knew Rafa was a high possibility. I really did want to see how the third chapter [of Wimbledon-Nadal rivalry] was going to go. I just hope he recovers," Kyrgios said.

Nadal had called for a physio and taken a medical timeout en route to getting past Taylor Fritz in a marathon quarterfinal. The two-time Wimbledon champion stated after the match that he had an abdominal injury but did not specify whether or not he would be fit in time for the semifinals.

Despite medical tests later revealing an abdominal tear, Nadal initially expressed a desire to play in the semifinals but announced his withdrawal after a training session at Aorangi Park.

When teenage Nick Kyrgios upset Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his second-round loss to Nadal at Wimbledon 2019

Back in 2014, Nick Kyrgios became the first debutant to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Florian Mayer in 2004.

The 19-year-old received a wildcard to the tournament and got past Richard Gasquet in the second round despite being two sets down. He accounted for Jiri Vesely in the third round to set up a showdown with Rafael Nadal.

The Aussie's now-famous between-the-leg "tweener" was on display against Nadal as Kyrgios had the audacity to try the shot against the 22-time Major winner, before recording an epic 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory.

Kyrgios subsequently lost to Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals but managed to break into the top-100 of the ATP rankings for the first time.

In their next meeting at the grass Slam, Nadal defeated the Aussie in the second round in 2019.

