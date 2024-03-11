"I really wanted to rematch that match": Carlos Alcaraz gears up to avenge "really bad" loss to Fabian Marozsan in Indian Wells 4R

Carlos Alcaraz has set up a thrilling clash with Fabian Marozsan at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard recently expressed his excitement about the match-up.

Alcaraz is through to the fourth round in Indian Wells. The World No. 2, who received a bye in the opening round, defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-1 in the second round, and Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-3 in the third round to make the final 16.

Carlos Alcaraz will now face Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event. This would mark the duo’s second encounter. They previously faced off in the third round of the 2023 Rome Masters, where an in-form Alcaraz suffered a shocking straight-sets upset.

Following his recent Indian Wells victory, the two-time Grand Slam champion recalled his match against Marozsan, stating that he felt “really bad” after the defeat.

"Obviously, yeah, after that loss, I felt really, really bad, you know," he said in his post-match press conference in Indian Wells.

The Spaniard hinted that he has been wanting to avenge the defeat since.

"After that match I really wanted to rematch that match against him," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Indian Wells 4R: "Fabian Marozsan is playing great tennis"

Fabian Marozsan and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 Rome Masters

Carlos Alcaraz wasn’t the only top player to fall victim to Fabian Marozsan. Following his commendable run to the Round of 16 of the Rome Masters as a qualifier last year, the Hungarian did one better at the Shanghai Masters. He reached the quarterfinals by defeating the likes of Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud.

At the 2024 Australian Open, Marozsan got the better of Franscisco Cerundolo to reach the third round.

The 24-year-old has booked his place in the fourth round of the ongoing Indian Wells Masters with victories over Jurij Rodionov, Thiago Seyboth Wild, and Nicolas Jarry, who recently defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2024 Argentina Open.

Speaking about Marozsan’s rich vein of form, Alcaraz said:

"I mean, he's playing great tennis. He is beating big guys this probably past months," he said in the aforementioned press conference. "Yeah, I'm really looking forward to playing against him again."

Carlos Alcaraz hasn’t produced his best level on the courts in recent months. The Spaniard has yet to reach a single final since his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the summit clash of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. Additionally, he hasn’t lifted a title since his Wimbledon heroics against the Serb.

The 20-year-old, who is the defending champion in Indian Wells, will look to end his title drought at the Masters 1000 event. The Spaniard’s World No. 2 spot is also on the line during the fortnight.