"I really wanted that revenge" - Aryna Sabalenka on facing Coco Gauff in Australian Open SF after US Open final loss

Aryna Sabalenka recently suggested that she has been itching to play against Coco Gauff since suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the American at the US Open 2023. She will face Gauff in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday, January 25.

Sabalenka thumped the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinal at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 23. She has been in red-hot form throughout the tournament and has not dropped a set thus far.

Gauff has also dominated her draw in Melbourne over the last ten days. However, she most recently struggled in her quarterfinal match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. She committed a staggering 51 unforced errors and scored only 17 winners on Tuesday.

The American's serve was challenged 14 times during the battle but she prevailed, thanks to an equally poor show by her opponent. She will have her task cut out in the semifinal against Sabalenka, who oozed confidence during her post-match press conference at Melbourne Park.

Upon being asked to comment on the semifinal clash, Aryna Sabalenka said:

"I love it, I love it. After US Open, I really wanted that revenge, and, I mean, that's a great match. It's always great battles against Coco, with really great fights. I'm happy to play her, and I'm super excited to play that semifinal match."

Gauff, however, leads Sabalenka 4-2 in the overall head-to-head and has also beaten the latter in the final of a Grand Slam. She staged a brave comeback over Sabalenka riding the wave of local support to win the US Open final 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in September last year.

Aryna Sabalenka: "Coco Gauff is moving really well, everything you do on court, it's coming back"

Aryna Sabalenka talks to the media:2024 Australian Open

During the same press conference at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka conceded that finishing points successfully against Coco Gauff in the semifinal on Thursday would require intense effort.

"She [Coco Gauff] is moving really well, everything you do on court, it's coming back. So you need to build the point probably a couple of times in one point, like, to have that, easy shot to finish the point. So that's why she's a really tough opponent, she's a great player," the defending champion said.

Before the quarterfinal showdown against Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday, Coco Gauff had won all her battles in straight sets, defeating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Caroline Dolehide, Alycia Parks, and Magdalena Frech.