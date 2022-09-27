I remember my first professional match, I was extremely terrified to get on court because I didn't know if I was strong enough: Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez did an interview with the WTA, where she spoke out on various topics, including mental health and recalled her first ever professional match on the tour. The Canadian stated that she was afraid to get on to the court as she didn't know if she was "strong" or "fast enough".

"I remember clearly the very first time I played my professional match, I was extremely terrified to get on court because I didn't know if I was strong enough, if I was fast enough and you know, I think all those doubts I played in my head and I was just kind of psyching myself up," Leylah Fernandez said.

"That match, I know I lost and I found out just how important mental health is. Back then, I was afraid to talk about it but now that I have experienced is, I am willing to say 'this moment I was nervous, it's normal, so what can I do to take away those nerves in those important moments or in the next match that's going to come.'"

Fernandez stated that it has become clearer how big of a problem mental health is these days.

"Nobody really knows what's going on in someone's head, nobody has the right path. So over the years, it has become more more clear that it (mental health) has become a problem, and because we're talking about it, that means we're in the right direction, that we're willing to find a solution to it," the 20-year-old said.

"That's the beautiful part of it that we're willing to learn from our past mistakes and that we want to be better, we want our next generation to be better, to become better, to make this a better world.

"I always try to talk with my dad"- Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez in action at the French Open

Leylah Fernandez also talked about how she tries to get rid of her nerves. The Canadian said she always talks with her father, who is also her coach. She stated that doing so allows her to have a few minutes of her own, which she uses to get all the nerves and "shakyness" out of her system.

"I always try to talk with my dad, who's also my coach. He knows exactly what to tell me. After I talk to him, I always have a few minutes on my own. So that's when I take deep breaths, control my breathing, control my heartbeat," she said.

Then afterwards, I try to activate my legs to get all those nerves going, get myself sweating so I can get all the shakyness out of my system," she added.

