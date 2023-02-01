"I remember my hand was shaking" - Coco Gauff recalls meeting Venus Williams at the net after beating her at 2019 Wimbledon

Coco Gauff recently revealed how her hand was shaking while Venus Williams was congratulating her at the net after their match at the 2019 Wimbledon. Gauff has remarked on various occasions that she grew up watching the Williams sisters.

Although she turned pro in 2018, the American youngster shot to fame when she defeated seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams in the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon. Gauff was just 15 years of age when she eliminated her idol, who was looking to win the championship for a sixth time.

Speaking to Her Way magazine, the 18-year-old described how she felt upon learning that she would be up against the legendary player. Gauff stated that she told her mind not to think about Williams and imagine an unknown player in front of her.

"Honestly, I didn't realize I was about to play her," Gauff said. "It all felt like a dream until we were walking through the corridor and they showed pictures of past champions, and you see her name and her picture up there a couple of times because she's won it a lot. That's when I was like, 'Wow, this is really about to happen.'"

"The whole match, I never looked at the scoreboard because I just didn't want my mind to know that I was playing Venus Williams. I just wanted my mind to know I was playing some unknown figure and I think really into the match points when I realized, 'Oh my gosh, I just beat Venus Williams.'"

Gauff added that her hand was shaking when the two players met at the net and that she didn't let go of Williams' hand for several seconds.

"It was such a thrill. I remember my hand was shaking. People were saying how long I shook her hand. It didn't feel that long to me, but when I look back, it was pretty long. I literally grabbed her hand," she added.

Coco Gauff drew inspiration from Williams sisters' on-court and off-court heroics

Coco Gauff (L) and Venus Williams

Serena and Venus Williams made their debuts in the 90s and changed the way tennis was played.

The duo were also appreciated for speaking up about the serious issues that they felt were necessary, inspiring many youngsters to take up the sport. Coco Gauff also credits them for shaping her life and career.

When asked how the two icons that inspired her, Gauff praised the Williams sisters for the way they competed and carried themselves, on and off the court.

"The way they compete on the court. There's never a match where you can say she's out of it, no matter the score," Coco Gauff said. "And obviously, what they stand for off the court. Seeing somebody that looked like me, playing tennis, just really inspired me, and the way Serena and Venus both dominated and changed the game."

