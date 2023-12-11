Rafael Nadal’s rise through the ranks was nothing short of extraordinary, with the Spaniard going from winning his first ATP match at the age of 16 to becoming a Grand Slam within a span of three years.

But for those closely associated with the Spaniard during his early years, his success was hardly surprising.

Recalling their early years on the Junior circuit together, countryman Pere Riba, dubbed Nadal a 'humble' youngster.

Citing a particular incident in his latest appearance for The Functional Tennis Podcast, the Spaniard, who has coached the likes of Coco Gauff, said Nadal, brushed aside questions about making it big in tennis only to destroy the field on making the transition to the Senior Tour.

"It's funny because, you know, he was 14 years old and then he's, you know, he won the tournament and then when some people they were asking him if he was gonna start to play the Masters," Riba said.

"And he was saying, 'Well, you, know 'I'm young', I'm going step by step.' He was so humble. I remember the moment that he jumped to these [higher level] tournaments, he destroyed the field and passed so far," he added.

Pere Riba recalls 'unbelievable' experience of traveling with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrating Spain's Davis Cup win in 2004.

Riba also recalled winning the Under-12 competition at a tournament where Rafael Nadal had lifted the Under-14 title in their home country.

"Well, no, I didn't play with Rafael Nadal but yes, I remember he's like two years older than me and it was in the situation that in the categories, I was in under 12 and he was in under 14," Pere Riba said. "I remember like one special travel for me because I won like the under 12 in Spain and he had won and the under 14 in that moment."

The Spaniard said he had an 'unbelievable' experience traveling with Nadal to an international tournament in South Africa, reiterating how impressed he was by the future 22-time Grand Slam champion’s talent.

"And then I remembered that we traveled together to an international tournament in South Africa," he continued. "And it was a really, really good experience for me, you know, because at least, you know, to travel with Rafa and he was unbelievable at 14 years old, you know? And for me, it was an unbelievable experience."

Pere Riba retired from tennis in 2020, taking on the role of a coach thereafter. He has been associated with the likes of Zheng Qinwen and Coco Gauff.

