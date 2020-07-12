'I remember the nerves' - Rafael Nadal recalls Spain's 2010 World Cup win

Rafael Nadal looked back at the emotional moment when Spain brought home the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Nadal also explained how much importance football holds in not only Spain, but the entirety of Europe.

Rafael Nadal and Iker Casillas

Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won 19 Grand Slams. However, that is not the only special attribute of Nadal's illustrious career.

Representing his country Spain, Rafael Nadal has bagged as many as five Davis Cup titles, with a 29–1 record in singles matches at the event. Last year, he went unbeaten in his country's campaign to win the new version of the Davis Cup. He is currently on a 29-match win streak at the event.

But Rafael Nadal cherishes his country's achievements when it comes to any sport, and he has made no secret of that over the years. And a few hours ago Nadal spoke to MARCA Radio, reminiscing about the 2010 FIFA World Cup final which saw the Spanish national football team finally reign as champions.

Rafael Nadal's loyalties were divided when Spain were competing at the World Cup

2010 was one of the most memorable years of Rafael Nadal's career, as he became the seventh male player (and the youngest of five in the Open Era) to complete the Career Grand Slam. He achieved the feat by winning the US Open, having already bagged the French Open and Wimbledon earlier in the year.

But Rafael Nadal was lucky to hold the FIFA World Cup trophy as well. He traveled to Johannesburg to celebrate Spain's conquest over the rest of the world, and was seen having an absolute ball with the national players.

Rafael Nadal with the World Cup trophy

The 2010 World Cup was played at the same time as the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, and Rafael Nadal found himself frequently switching from his own sport to football.

"I lived it in different phases. The Wimbledon was the first one; and at home I saw the semifinal against Germany with the goal of Puyol. And in Johannesburg the World Cup final one," the Spaniard said.

Rafael Nadal is quite devoted when it comes to following football, in addition to just following the Spanish national team. During an interview at Wimbledon that year the Spaniard even admitted to not having ventured much into London, as he was busy watching the group matches on his rest days.

Without realizing it the tears were there: Rafael Nadal on how he reacted at Spain's moment of triumph

Rafael Nadal was a talented football player in his younger days, but opted for tennis as a career. The soccer tradition runs in the Nadal family, with his uncle Miquel Àngel Nadal having played for FC Barcelona.

The Spaniard has frequently talked about the influence that football has had on him.

"The sport of football is the most important in Europe and also in Spain. As a football fan, having been able to see Spain winning the World Cup and two consecutive European Cups is something historic and probably unrepeatable," Rafael Nadal said.

The Spaniard then revealed that he couldn't keep his emotions in when Spain got the better of Netherlands in the final.

"I lived it with the maximum enthusiasm and intensity. I remember the nerves when Iniesta scored, and without realizing it the tears were there," Nadal recalled.