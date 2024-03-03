John Isner has sarcastically recalled COVID-19 days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put the viral disease in the same league as flu and other common respiratory illnesses.

Isner called time on his career following the conclusion of the 2023 US Open. Throughout his career, the 38-year-old was feared by peers for his powerful serve, which helped him achieve the record for most aces in the history of the ATP Tour (14,470).

At the 2016 Davis Cup, Isner also set a new record with the fastest "official" serve in the ATP Tour (157.2 mph or 253 km/h).

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued fresh guidelines for treating COVID-19. Under the new guidelines, it dropped the five-day isolation time for those diagnosed with the viral disease. It also advised people to treat COVID-19 the same way they would treat flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Isner, who has voiced anti-vaccination sentiments in the past, sarcastically reacted to the news on social media.

"I remember when playing tennis outside was illegal bc of covid," the 38-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The former ATP World No. 8 also proceeded to engage in exchanges with other X users. One user took a cynical dig at Isner.

"I remember when tennis players didn't pretend to know more than virologists."

"They were wrong, no?", Isner replied.

Another user asked Isner if he had heard of the precautionary principle, to which he replied:

"Kinda like two weeks to flatten the curve?"

In the reply section, a user shared their experience of having the police called on them for playing tennis at a public park during COVID-19. Isner replied:

"SAME"

When John Isner backed Novak Djokovic following the US government's rejection of the Serb's request

Novak Djokovic (L) and John Isner (R) at the 2014 Indian Wells Masters

In March 2023, the US government rejected Novak Djokovic's exemption request for participating in the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open, collectively referred to as the Sunshine Double. Djokovic, who continues to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 due to his opposition to vaccines, was denied entry into the US.

After the news broke, John Isner supported the Serb and took a swipe at the US government on social media.

"Don't worry guys, on May 11th he will be deemed safe enough to enter the USA. Until then, he's far too dangerous. Do not question the science, our government has been spot on with all things Covid since the onset." Isner wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in March 2023.

