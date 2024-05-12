"I remember Rafael Nadal looked much bigger than on TV live" - Iga Swiatek on seeing the Spaniard in-person for the first time at French Open 2017

Iga Swiatek recently talked about the thoughts she had after seeing Rafael Nadal in person for the first time at the 2017 French Open. The Pole revealed that she thought that the Spaniard appeared "much bigger " in person than he did on television.

Swiatek is currently in Rome competing at the 2024 Italian Open. She is aiming for her third title in Rome, having previously won the tournament in 2021 and 2022.

Seeded first at the Italian Open, the Pole began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She started strong by defeating American qualifier Bernarda Pera 6-0, 6-2 in her opening match, followed by a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

During a press conference after her win over Putintseva, Iga Swiatek was asked about Rafael Nadal, who recently played what could potentially be his last Italian Open. The Spaniard's campaign in Rome came to an end after he was defeated by Swiatek's compatriot Hubert Hurkacz 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

When asked about her memories of seeing Nadal for the first time, the World No.1 shared that she couldn't recall the first time she saw him on TV but vividly remembers seeing him in person - at the 2017 French Open.

"I mean, on TV I don't. I remember I saw him playing on Jean-Bouin in Roland Garros 2017. So, yeah. Yes. But I think it's 2017. Yeah, I think he played 2017. He didn't play 2016. That was my first Roland Garros. I was pretty sad that I had no one to cheer for," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek said that she saw Rafael Nadal at the Jean Bouin stadium in person for the first time and that he looked "much bigger " in person than he did on television. She revealed that she remembers watching him practice and wanting to learn something from him.

"Yeah, right, he didn't play 2016? Sorry if I got it wrong. Yeah, I saw him practicing on Jean-Bouin. I remember he looked much bigger than on TV live. That's what I remember. I just watched him practice. I kind of wanted to take something from it," she added.

Iga Swiatek: "Rafael Nadal's basically the only idol I've ever had in my life"

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open

During her post-match on-court interview following her win over Yulia Putintseva, Iga Swiatek was asked about Rafael Nadal playing her compatriot Hubert Hurkacz.

The Pole said that the Spaniard was the "only idol she ever had". She also said that she would not cheer for either Nadal or Hurkacz and would just hope for it to be a good match.

“He’s a huge inspiration for sure. I talk about it every time because he’s basically the only idol I ever had in my life. It’s great that he’s back to play some tennis. It’s a tricky match cause he’s playing Hubi. I’m not gonna cheer for anybody, I'm just gonna wish that it;s going to be great tennis and greatentertainment for you guys," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek will next face former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in the fourth round at the 2024 Italian Open.

