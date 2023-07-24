"I am so sad about it, it was so sweet of him to message me" - Elina Svitolina regrets missing Harry Styles concert due to Wimbledon duties

Elina Svitolina recently expressed her regret about missing Harry Styles' concert in Vienna, Austria, due to her Wimbledon schedule. She also acknowledged the English singer's "sweet gesture" of congratulating her on social media.

Svitolina made a brilliant run at this year's Wimbledon Championships. She defeated the likes of Iga Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka, and Venus Williams to reach the semifinals at SW19. Marketa Vondrousova, however, stopped the Ukrainian's journey, defeating her 6-3, 6-3 in the final-four.

After her victory against Azarenka on July 9, it was revealed that Svitolina had to give away the tickets to Harry Styles' "Love on Tour" concert she was supposed to attend the day before. Reacting to the same in her latest conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Svitolina was optimistic about seeing the singer in the future.

"I am so sad about that! It was so sweet of him to message me and congratulate me but I just never was able to get there. But he's young, there will be plenty other chances to see him I'm sure," she said.

Asked about the concert tickets during the post-match interview on July 9, Svitolina had said:

"I hope Harry is watching! I'm just a big fan of him."

Harry Styles later responded to the incident by offering Svitolina a free pass to the rest of the concerts on his tour. In a message to the Ukrainian wrote, he wrote:

"Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you're welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament."

Elina Svitolina's record at the US Open

Elina Svitolina in action on Day 9: 2021 US Open

Elina Svitolina will now head to the United States of America to compete in the final major of 2023, the US Open, scheduled to be held in New York from August 28 to September 10.

It will be the 28-year-old's tenth singles appearance at the tournament. In 2012, two years after turning professional, Svitolina competed in New York for the first time, but was eliminated in the first round.

The 2019 edition of the tournament, where she reached the semifinals, remains her most successful campaign to date in New York. Svitolina was defeated by Serena Williams 6-3, 6-1 in the last four.

Elina Svitolina will undoubtedly fancy her chances this year on the back of great form and huge fan support.