"I saw the most handsome man walking towards me" - Chris Evert pays emotional tribute to retiring Cliff Drysdale at US Open with heartfelt anecdote

Chris Evert shared a heartfelt anecdote in an emotional tribute to Cliff Drysdale at the US Open. Drysdale, the longest-serving commentator at ESPN, is retiring after 46 years at the company.

South African former player Drysdale is one of the most widely known commentators in the tennis world. He joined ESPN in 1979 when the company was established and has been with them until his retirement. He has worked with several legends of the game, including Chris Evert.

The former World No. 1, while paying tribute to Drysdale during a broadcast, mentioned how handsome the South African was during their time on tour together.

"Every time I saw you walking towards me at a tournament, I would stop, turn around, and run. I was petrified of you because I saw the most handsome man walking towards me with charisma, swagger, and confidence, and you made me feel very unsettled and very uncomfortable."

Then, Evert talked about the exceptional qualities Drysdale possessed as a colleague. She said:

"Then, when I started working with you, I realized after the first meeting that everybody on the team just adored and loved you. You were the leader, and you always made your analysts feel like they were the stars. So thank you for your generosity, and thank you for always being there for me in my darkest times."

Drysdale’s legacy is remarkable. As a player, he reached a career-high world No. 4. Off the court, Drysdale co-founded the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and served as its inaugural president, helping shape the modern professional tour.

"Cliff Drysdale to me is legendary" - Chris Evert in video tribute for retiring colleague

Chris Evert at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

ESPN shared an over-20-minute-long tribute video for Cliff Drysdale with many of his colleagues chipping in with stories and praise. Former World No. 1 Chris Evert labeled him "legendary."

"Cliff Drysdale, to me, is legendary. Commentary, play-by-play, he did it all," Evert said. "The soiund of his voice is so comforting."

Mary Jo Fernandez, Rennae Stubbs, John McEnroe, Patrick McEnroe, and Darren Cahill were some of the others who joined in on the tribute.

Notably, in 1979, he became one of ESPN’s very first commentators and went on to become its longest-serving voice, covering tennis for over four decades. In 2013, Drysdale’s lifelong contributions were honored with induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

