"I could say it's a bit pressure on me but trying not to think about it" - Carlos Alcaraz on comparisons with Rafael Nadal after reaching US Open 2R

Carlos Alcaraz has said that he isn't trying to think of himself as the new Rafael Nadal following his US Open first-round win over Sebastian Baez on Tuesday.

The Spanish teenager, ranked fourth in the world, is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the world. His early career exploits have eerie similarities with a young Nadal's, having won two Masters 1000 titles and reached two Major quarterfinals.

Alcaraz is one of four players in contention for the World No. 1 ranking at Flushing Meadows this fortnight. He opened his campaign for a first Major title with a hard-fought win over Baez. In a high-quality clash, Alcaraz broke Baez in the 12th game of each set to take a two-set lead before Baez retired with an injury at 2-0 down in the third.

In his post-match press conference, Alcaraz said that he doesn't consider himself to be the new Nadal, but comparisons with the 22-time Major winner is a pressure he has learned to deal with. The young Spaniard said that he lives in the present and is competing with the best players in the biggest tournaments.

"I could say it's a bit pressure on me (comparisons with Nadal) but trying not to think about it," said Alcaraz. "Just, I mean, I consider myself not the next. I think I'm No. 4 right now."

"So, yeah, I'm the kind of player that is in the moment, not the next generation or next player. Just I'm fighting with the best players in the world in the best tournaments. So I just trying to enjoy these kind of moments, play in the best, yeah, in the best stadiums in the world."

Alcaraz, who made the quarterfinals last year, will take on Federico Coria on Thursday for a place in the third round.

"I'm really happy to get through" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz was relieved to get through a tough opening round in challenging conditions.

Pleased with the level of tennis he displayed, the World No. 4 said that playing in the heat and humidity was 'tough', but he found a way to reach the next round.

"I'm really happy to get through," said Alcaraz. "I mean, it was really, really tough match with horrible end, but, I mean, it was really tough conditions, very humidity. The heat was pretty tough, so I'm just really happy with the level and be able to play the second round."

Carlos Alcaraz needs to reach the final in New York to stand a chance of becoming the World No. 1.

