"I can't say she's gonna lose, that's terrible" - Jessica Pegula chooses between Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu ahead of Australian Open blockbuster

Jessica Pegula has backed her doubles partner Coco Gauff to defeat Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open.

The two youngsters will lock horns in a highly-anticipated second-round match at the Rod Laver Arena after winning their respective opening fixtures in straight sets.

Pegula, who booked her place in the third round of the Australian Open, was asked to pick the winner between Gauff and Raducanu in her post-match press conference. The 28-year-old chose the World No. 7, claiming that she was playing with a lot of experience at the moment.

Pegula added that playing at night would help Gauff as the ball wouldn't fly as high. She also expressed her doubts about Raducanu's physicality as the Brit suffered an ankle injury in Auckland earlier this month.

"I have to go with Coco. I think she's just playing with a lot of experience right now. Even though she's so young, I feel like you kind of just know she's going to go out there and win the matches she's supposed to win. At least that's what it seems like. I know she hasn't always had the best results here. I think it will probably help her playing at night where the ball is not flying as much on her," Pegula said.

"I don't know if that will necessarily help Emma in a way, but it's tough to say. With Emma, she's only played, what, a few matches, and she unfortunately I think sprained her ankle in Auckland, so I don't really know where she's at physically.

Jessica Pegula also joked that she couldn't say Coco Gauff was going to lose as she is her doubles partner.

"I'd have to go with Coco right now. But of course, you know, two young stars, players playing against each other, I'm sure the nerves probably come out a little bit more than they would than in a different situation. I will stick with Coco. But, like, she's my doubles player as well. I can't say she's gonna lose. That's terrible," the World No. 3 said.

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will lock horns for the first time on the WTA Tour

Coco Gauff in action at the Australian Open

The second-round match at the Australian Open will be the first-ever meeting on the WTA Tour between Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu.

Both players registered straight-set victories in the first round, with Gauff beating Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 and Raducanu taking down Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2. The winner of the match will face either 29th seed Qinwen Zheng or Bernarda Pera in the third round of the Australian Open.

