"I say 'I have a husband,' after that Holger Rune stopped" - Veronika Kudermetova makes surprising revelation about shutting down Dane's advances

Veronika Kudermetova has made a stunning revelation about her bizarre interaction with Holger Rune. The Russian revealed that the exchange was prompted by Rune sending her unexpected text messages.During a recent interview with fellow tennis player Elena Vesnina, Kudermetova opened up about her response to Rune's romantic advances. The 28-year-old recounted telling Rune that she was likely too old for him, given their six-year age difference.Veronika Kudermetova also reminded Holger Rune about her marital status, sharing that he stopped sending her messages after she mentioned her husband.&quot;And I say, 'Boy, I'm probably too old for you.' I say, 'If you watched my Instagram, I have a husband.' After that he stopped,&quot; Kudermetova said (Translated from Russian).Veronika Kudermetova in a Russian interview with Elena Vesnina reveals Rune was texting her: &quot;And I say - boy, I'm probably too old for you. If you watched my Instagram, I have a husband. After that he stopped&quot; byu/jovanmilic97 intennisVeronika Kudermetova tied the knot with her coach and former professional tennis player Sergei Demekhine in 2017. With Demekhine being 13 years her senior, Kudemotova once shared that she felt &quot;ashamed&quot; about their age gap after they started dating when she was 18 years old.Meanwhile, Holger Rune has been in a relationship with the Italian-Dutch fashion model Caroline Donzella since 2023. The World No. 9 was once forced to publicly defend Donzella after she was blamed for his less than ideal results.Holger Rune gears up for Canadian Open; Veronika Kudermetova kicks off campaignHolger Rune - Source: GettyOn the tennis front, Holger Rune and Veronika Kudermetova are in action at the 2025 Canadian Open. Both players will hope to make a deep run at the event in order to gain important preparation for the US Open, the final Grand Slam event of the season.Kudermetova has kicked off her campaign at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, claiming a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 win over Cristina Bucsa in the first round. The Russian will lock horns with Olga Danilovic next, followed by a potential third-round clash with Coco Gauff or Danielle Collins.Meanwhile, No. 5 seed Rune has received a bye in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 event. The Dane will take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his opening match in Toronto. If he wins, the World No. 9 will face the winner of the match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Alexandre Muller in the third round.Rune's potential fourth-round opponents include Daniil Medvedev and Alexei Popyrin. Aiming to win his second Masters 1000 title, the 22-year-old will look to improve upon his performance from last year's Canadian Open, having lost to Alexander Zverev in the third round.