“I say many times to Coco Gauff, 'You are too nice’; she is unbelievable, Coco is 12 points from 10” - Coach Pere Riba

Coco Gauff is so nice that her coach Pere Riba has given her 12 points on a 1-10 scale, with the Spaniard admitting that he has, at times, had to remind the American youngster that she is "too nice."

Riba and Gauff began their partnership earlier this year and have won two titles already. First came the WTA 500 Citi Open, the biggest title of the teenager's career until then. Days later, she won the Cincinnati Open, her maiden WTA 1000 title, to solidify herself as the next big player in American tennis.

Speaking to Tennis.com in a recent interview, Riba had nothing but praise for the World No. 6, saying that she was not only an amazing player about also just as amazing person off the court.

Pere Riba also pointed to how Coco Gauff treated the people around her and her fans when they meet her after matches or practice, remarking that she is "unbelievable" and admitting that she has outdone all his expectations of her already.

“Now I understand why the people love Coco Gauff. It's not only because she's an amazing player. She's also an amazing, amazing person. I didn't know she was like that. I was expecting less," Riba said.

“When you know more of her, you can see that is how she is—the education, the manners, how she treats the people, the way that she finishes the practice, stays outdoor for the fans. She is taking care of the things. I say many times to her, ‘Coco, you are too nice.’ She is unbelievable. Coco is 12 points from 10,” he added.

"I really wish that she win the US Open, but it is not mandatory" - Coco Gauff's coach Pere Riba

US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff is currently in action at the 2023 US Open, where she has reached the fourth round. After downing Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva and Elise Mertens, the American No. 2 will now take on Caroline Wozniacki.

While Pere Riba admitted that it would be nice to see his ward win her maiden Grand Slam title this fortnight, he made it clear that not winning it would not be a catastrophe for Gauff.

“I really wish that she win [the] US Open. But it is not mandatory. She's going to try, she's going to fight, she's going to give the 100 percent, but step by step, hitting the ground and working every day, is what we are doing," Pere Riba said.

The Spanish coach added:

“Every day, she is ready for the job. We have confidence [in] each other. The communication is so easy between us. I'm so happy to work with her because she's listening. I only can give to you amazing words about who Coco is.”

A victory against Wozniacki would pit Gauff against either Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.