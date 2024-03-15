"I didn't hear you say sorry": Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune involved in a frosty exchange at net after heated Indian Wells QF battle

Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev had a frosty exchange at the net after their high-octane encounter in Indian Wells.

Rune and Medvedev faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday, March 14. Although the 7-5, 6-4 scoreline suggested a rather smooth-sailing victory for the Russian, the battle was anything but.

The duo traded six breaks of serve between them during the clash, with Daniil Medvedev breaking the 20-year-old four times, twice in each set. The match was loaded with crafty rallies and had its fair share of drama, with both players enjoying equal support from the boisterous crowd.

After losing the opening set, a determined Holger Rune upped the ante in the second set, with his impressive defensive skills. In the first point of his opening service game itself, the Dane cleverly switched from defense to offense and won the point by directly aiming his shot at Daniil Medvedev. While he quickly apologized for his move, his opponent seemingly failed to notice the gesture.

Medvedev then stared Rune down and followed it with an “I see you” gesture. Rune did not appreciate the signaling and informed about his apology to chair umpire Carlos Bernardes, who agreed with the Dane.

"I didn't do anything!" Rune said.

While the two competitors shook hands right after, Daniil Medvedev yet again offered to resolve the conflict during their post-match handshake.

"If you wanted to talk about this in the [locker room], I didn’t hear you say sorry," he was heard saying.

Rune, however, shut down the 2021 US Open champion.

"There’s no reason to talk about it. There’s just no reason to talk about it," Holger Rune said.

"Sorry, man," Medvedev said in response.

Daniil Medvedev reaches second consecutive semifinal in Indian Wells after victory over Holger Rune

Alcaraz was the 2023 BNP Paribas Open champion while Medvedev clinched the runner-up trophy

Daniil Medvedev is through to his second consecutive semifinal at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after his quarterfinal victory over Holger Rune. He was the runner-up in the 2023 edition.

The Russian, who is vying for a 21st career title at the Masters 1000 event, has now set up a clash with home favorite Tommy Paul. Paul defeated three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to reach his maiden semifinal in Tennis Paradise.

Jannik Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz complete the semifinal line-up. They have set up a repeat clash of their 2023 Indian Wells semifinal.