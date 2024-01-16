"I had to scare the opponents" - Carlos Alcaraz and Nick Kyrgios joke about Spaniard's sleeveless look at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios was in awe of Carlos Alcaraz sporting a singlet at the 2024 Australian Open and made sure to let the Spaniard know during his post-match interview.

Alcaraz made a successful return to the Australian Open after missing out on last year's tournament due to a hamstring injury. The Wimbledon champion saw off sentimental favorite Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-2 in the first round earlier on Tuesday (January 16) to set up a second-round clash with Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

During his post-match interview, local hero and one of Eurosport's newest commentators, Nick Kyrgios, quizzed Carlos Alcaraz about where he got the inspiration to pull off the singlet, even cheekily hinting that he was maybe the inspiration.

"I have a question for you. I've noticed that you're wearing the singlet. Did you want to wear the singlet because I wore the singlet the last couple of years," Kyrgios said.

The Australian went on to compliment Alcaraz's physique, with special praise reserved for his biceps.

"Your biceps look amazing, your body looks amazing," Kyrgios said.

In response, Alcaraz continued the bromance by humorously stating that Kyrgios could well have been the inspiration.

"It seems like that," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard went on to state that the new look was probably a scare tactic.

"No, I had to you know scare the opponents in a certain way! Not with my forehand or my backhand, with my arms," Alcaraz said.

Amused by the response, Kyrgios finished their heartwarming chat reiterating just how good the Spaniard looked and wished him well for the rest of the tournament.

"You looked good bro. Good luck for the later rounds," Kyrgios added.

Carlos Alcaraz happy with his current level of form

Carlos Alcaraz during his first-round match against Richard Gasquet at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

While conversating with John McEnroe after his first-round victory, Carlos Alcaraz said that despite being slow to get off the blocks with Gasquet also playing well, he was happy with how he finished proceedings.

"I think in the first set I struggled a little bit with his game, which he is playing great as well. But you know, every set I have been playing better and better, and at the end I think played quite a good level," Alcaraz stated.

Speaking about the overall experience of being back at the Australian Open this year after having missed last year's tournament due to injury, Alcaraz paid tribute to Australia and its fans.

"It's always great to play here in Australia. I enjoy playing in front of all of you," he said.