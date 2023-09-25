Former tennis pro Maryna Zanevska has expressed shock at the devastation in her hometown of Odesa due to Russia's war with Ukraine.

Odesa, the third most populous city in Ukraine, is one of the most important places in Ukraine thanks to it being a major seaport and transport hub. Due to its influence on cinema, literature, and the arts, the city was even declared a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Odesa was left largely untouched due to a deal brokered by the United Nations to allow safe passage of grain shipments via the Black Sea. However, Russia recently pulled out of the agreement and launched a large-scale aerial attack on the city and its surrounding areas late on Sunday, September 24.

2011 French Open doubles champion Zanevska, who was born in Odesa, was present first-hand to witness these attacks. She took to social media to state how scared she was, adding that she was shocked at how people have gotten used to living in such a troubled environment.

"So... My first night at home in Odesa. I was so scared, that today I am sore in all of my body. I am shocked how people get used to it... How?" she said on Instagram.

Screenshot of Maryna Zanevska's Instagram story.

Maryna Zanevska retired from tennis at US Open 2023

Maryna Zanevska at the 2023 US Open.

Maryna Zanevska's professional tennis career came to an end at the 2023 US Open. She announced her decision before the New York Major, stating that she had been dealing with back pain for the last four years and that she couldn't play pro tennis at the highest level anymore.

"It’s time to say goodbye to tennis for now. I have been struggling with back pain for the last 4 years, and I got to the point where I can’t give to tennis what’s required to be competitive on the highest level of this extremely difficult, demanding sport. I have decided to play Us Open as my final tournament before stepping away from my career," she announced via Instagram.

Zanevska, however, left the doors open for a potential return in the future.

"And who knows what’s future holds for me. Will I ever make come back on tour or will have other challenges in life? I don’t know that, but what I know for sure is that I am happy and released with my decision and have so much exciting plans," she added.

The 29-year-old, who was born in Ukraine but has represented Belgium since 2016, made an opening-round exit at the US Open following a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Aryna Sabalenka.