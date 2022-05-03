"I don't see a better match right now than Alcaraz-Nadal" - Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez on Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz matchup

Madrid Open tournament director Feliciano Lopez has said Carlos Alcaraz would make a dream matchup with 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The two players could meet in the Madrid quarterfinals this week, with Nadal having won their two previous matchups.

Alcaraz and Nadal had a three-set three-hour slugfest in the Indian Wells semifinals six weeks ago. Although Alcaraz forced a deciding set, Nadal regained his ascendancy to improve to 20-0 on the season. However, the left-hander lost to Taylor Fritz in the final and has been out of action since then after sustaining a rib stress fracture in his semifinal.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Spaniard has grown from strength to strength this season, winning 23 of his 26 matches. Like Nadal, he has also won three titles this year.

TENNIS @Tennis TOP 10 DEBUT



Carlos Alcaraz has officially broken into the Top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 9 today after his triumph in Barcelona.



The 18-year-old Spaniard is 1 of only 2 men since 1994 to be ranked in the Top 10 before turning 19...



... the other is Rafael Nadal. TOP 10 DEBUTCarlos Alcaraz has officially broken into the Top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 9 today after his triumph in Barcelona.The 18-year-old Spaniard is 1 of only 2 men since 1994 to be ranked in the Top 10 before turning 19...... the other is Rafael Nadal. 🎉 TOP 10 DEBUT 🎉🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz has officially broken into the Top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 9 today after his triumph in Barcelona.The 18-year-old Spaniard is 1 of only 2 men since 1994 to be ranked in the Top 10 before turning 19...... the other is Rafael Nadal.

Speaking about the possible blockbuster matchup between the two top-10 players this week at the Caja Magica, Lopez said:

"I don't see a better match right now than an Alcaraz-Nadal. Hopefully, but the tournament is very close. Nadal debuts on Wednesday, Carlos comes from winning in Barcelona... It would be a hypothetical match that everyone wants to see."

"Players like Alcaraz make people get hooked on tennis" - Feliciano Lopez on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz was ranked outside the top 30 before the 2022 season began

Ahead of Carlos Alcaraz's tournament opener in the Spanish capital on Tuesday evening, Lopez spoke about the 18-year-old's emergence on tour:

"It's very good news. His way of playing stands out. At a time when you see that many players play in a similar way, a boy comes out who plays with that self-confidence and that joy, who attacks, who is always looking for the winner."

Lopez said that the 18-year-old's energetic playing style attracts fans to the court, adding:

"He also has that energy that hooks people, also because of his style, that suddenly he makes a dropshot, serves and goes to the net, or hits a winner. He attracts people a lot. Players like Carlos make people get hooked on tennis."

About his compatriot's fabulous start to the year, Lopez said:

"He played a good tournament in Australia and then won the title in Miami and Barcelona. They are players that you see play and in just two months he doesn't look the same".

Edited by Keshav Gopalan