"I don't see how it can help me, not as much as in other sports" - Daniil Medvedev on oncourt coaching after reaching Cincinnati quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev has stated that on-court coaching will make little difference to him after he reached the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals on Thursday (August 18).

The World No. 1 made short work of Denis Shapovalov, beating the Canadian in straight sets to reach the last eight in Cincinnati for the fourth straight year. Medvedev eked out late breaks in each set in a hard-fought contest as he moved to within three wins of his second title at the Western & Southern Open.

Following his win over Shapovalov, Medvedev was asked in his press conference about the arrival of on-court coaching and how it would affect him. The 26-year-old said that the development could only have a limited impact, at least in three-set matches. He said (as translated from Punto de Break):

“For us, nothing changes. Maybe it can work in a game, although we work in a way where we talk about everything in training, not to talk afterwards. There we study what we can do better, what plays to draw and how to hit the ball. During the game I don't see how it can help me, not as much as in other sports.”

Medevev added that players are generally aware about their opponents' strengths and weaknesses. Consequently, oncourt coaching may not bring about any radical changes to the game. He continued:

“In a five-set match, he can still warn you to change your position to the rest or look for his backhand more, but that is changing the rules of the game.

“I'm playing (Taylor) Fritz tomorrow; we've never met, but he knows how I play and I know how he plays, so I don't think coaching can change the game. But I'm fine with this decision, it's not that I was against it.”

Medvedev will take on the in-form Taylor Fritz for the first time as he seeks to return to the last four in Cincinnati.

"In general, I'm happy with my level, and I'm really looking forward to the next matches" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the Western & Southern Open

Daniil Medvedev also stated that he is happy with the level of his tennis at the Cincinnati Open. After falling to Nick Kyrgios in the opening round at the Canadian Open last week, the World No. 1 has bounced back extremely well in Cincinnati.

Medvedev has recorded two consecutive straight-set wins this week as he looks to win his second title of the year. He was particularly pleased with his performance on serve against Shapovalov, where he saved a few break points.

The 26-year-old said:

“I managed to be pretty consistent. He had a lot of break chances. I broke first in the opening set and served pretty well after losing my serve. In general, I'm happy with my level, and I'm really looking forward to the next games.”

Following Rafael Nadal's loss in the second round in Cincinnati, Daniil Medvedev is assured of remaining No. 1 until after the US Open.

