"Sometimes I don't fulfill expectations of fans & reading their comments isn't pleasant"- Iga Swiatek on social media abuse

Iga Swiatek recently hosted a Q&A session on Instagram, answering fan questions on a variety of topics. Swiatek talked about her dream destinations, her favorite Taylor Swift song and the book series that has caught her attention.

During the Q&A, the Pole was asked if she reads the comments under her social media posts and how she deals with the hateful ones. Swiatek revealed that she has taken a break from reading comments, since she finds it demoralizing to learn how she hasn't lived up to the expectations of some people.

She added that she has learned not to let negative comments dent her confidence.

"I have stopped for sometime," Swiatek said. "Sometimes I see that I don't fulfill the expectations of fans and reading their comments is not pleasant or motivating. I'm happy that I've never conditioned my confidence on what is written about me. I know that a lot of people cheer me on and support me, and positive comments prevail. Thank you."

The World No. 8 went on to list some travel destinations on her bucket list. She named New Zealand, Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada and Lake Gardo in northern Italy. She also expressed her desire to visit Africa, but was unsure of the exact places she would travel to.

"Lago Di Garda, Niagara Falls, New Zealand (I was there but didn't see anything), Africa (but I don't really know where)," Swiatek listed.

The 20-year-old then talked about her love for water sports. She revealed that she wants to learn surfing and looks forward to taking her first lesson in Miami.

"Learn to surf or any other water sport," she said. "In fact, the only obstacle is the lack of time. Maybe in Miami I will go to the first lesson."

A fan of American singer Taylor Swift, Iga Swiatek was asked to name her favorite song from Swift's Red album. She replied by linking the song All Too Well in her story.

Kat @osakigaruza Iga Świątek's Taylor Swift playlist wbk taste Iga Świątek's Taylor Swift playlist wbk taste https://t.co/GgUTc82Rsf

When asked to name her favorite school subject, Swiatek posted a picture of herself solving a math question.

"Math!", Swiatek wrote.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion then revealed that she is hooked on Welsh author Ken Follett's books, including World Without End and A Column of Fire. She said the novels teleport her into the fictional worlds they are set in.

"This year I'm going to read them for the second time so then I'll officially confirm. But I loved this one - it took me to another world for some time," Swiatek said of Ken Follett's books.

"She showed me a lot of interesting restaurants in different places"- Iga Swiatek on Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Finally, Iga Swiatek was asked about the things she's learned from her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Swiatek revealed that the American introduced her to a lot of interesting restaurants while traveling on tour. She added that Mattek-Sands has helped her become more optimistic during crunch moments on court.

"That being a #foodie is a cool lifestyle - she showed me a lot of interesting restaurants in different places. In tennis, I learnt a lot about doubles' tactics. Also, how optimism helps in the most difficult match situations," Swiatek said.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Almost 3 weeks in Paris, a lot of challenges, fun, experience and solid performance as a result of the whole process. Thank you Almost 3 weeks in Paris, a lot of challenges, fun, experience and solid performance as a result of the whole process. Thank you @matteksands , team, thank you all for the support. I'll miss clay but it's time for grass & it means learning, learning and then some more learning. 🇨🇵☺️Almost 3 weeks in Paris, a lot of challenges, fun, experience and solid performance as a result of the whole process. Thank you @matteksands, team, thank you all for the support. I'll miss clay but it's time for grass & it means learning, learning and then some more learning. https://t.co/oKipbOHBLQ

Edited by Arvind Sriram