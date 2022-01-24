"I don't see any logic in these rules, it's nonsense" - Daniil Medvedev on new bathroom break rules

Daniil Medvedev defeated America's Maxime Cressy in four sets to book his place in the quarterfinals of 2022 Australian Open on Monday.

The Russian did, however, have a few outbursts on the court. Speaking to the press afterwards, Medvedev revealed that he was angry at the new rules regarding bathroom breaks which kept him frustrated throughout the match.

"The new rules -- which I really like about the toilet break, if you go just to the toilet three minutes, if you change five minutes," he said. "I really like it, at least it's some timing where you know how much is it.

"The thing is that I know that in the 35 (degrees) heat, when you're playing in the sun, I'm gonna want to change after two sets because you're gonna get wet," he added. "You need like good four minutes to do it, and my body wanted to pee after the first set."

Medvedev explained that the reason for his frustration with the referee and supervisor was that they refused to allow him to use the bathroom during the 1 minute and 30 seconds stoppage in play in between sets.

"So I don't see any logic in these rules, so hence I can call this stupid... so the rule is that if you use all your toilet breaks, you can go still pee in the one minute that they have for the change of ends or whatever," he elaborated. "So I asked the referee and the supervisor, 'Can I now run to pee in the 1:30 that I have between the sets to then be able to change and still have one change left if there is a fifth set?'

"No, it has to count," he added. "Yeah, but I want to do it in 1:30 that I have to change and just don't count it. I'm going to change after and it's gonna count."

Daniil Medvedev also wanted to offer his apologies to Cressy for his attitude during the match.

"Yeah, that's nonsense, so I got, as you can see, pretty mad about it and I think what happened afterwards was a consequence," he said. "I'm really sorry to Maxime about it."

"What should I do to play on center courts in Grand Slams?" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open

It wasn't just the bathroom break issue that bothered Daniil Medvedev during his fourth-round match on Margaret Court Arena on Monday. The World No. 2 later revealed that one of his frustrations stemmed from the fact that he was not on Center Court (Rod Laver Arena) for each of his last two matches.

"I was quite mad today because of few things," he said. "First of all I really don't know, like, what should I do to play on center courts in Grand Slams, because I won the last Grand Slam.

"I mean, I'm highest seed here, and to play against Maxime would be easier on Rod Laver, more space," he explained. "When you play on a smaller court, it's tougher to play somebody who does serve and volley than on a bigger court. It's like same in Wimbledon, I haven't even played on Centre, because I don't count the fifth set which I played after the rain, after being put on Court 2."

