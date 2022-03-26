"I can't see him being a personality where he's going to kind of say, F-you" - Nick Kyrgios speaks out on Jenson Brooksby's racket abuse

Nick Kyrgios believes Jenson Brooksby is not a malicious individual in light of the recent racket abuse committed by the American at the Miami Open.

Brooksby hurled his racket in the direction of a ballboy during his match against Federico Coria earlier this week. He also failed to immediately apologize to the individual, with many deriding his actions.

The 21-year-old later posted a video on social media of him apologizing to the ball kid. But the post has since been taken down as fans felt the American posted the video to garner positive PR.

When asked for his two cents on Brooksby's racket abuse, Kyrgios emphasized that everybody, including himself, has flaws. The Aussie thus chose not to place himself on a higher pedestal.

"Yeah, I mean, look, I have done plenty of things in my tennis career and in my life that, you know, I think everyone has where they have made a questionable decision, whether it's tennis, whether it's your job, whether it's life, whether it's a relationship, we have all made questionable decisions," Kyrgios said. "No one is perfect."

"I'm not one to judge anyone's behavior," he added. "But at the same time, yeah, he's a young kid, he's coming up, and I think he's going to have a lot of eyes on him."

The Aussie believes that one must always be accountable for their actions. He reckons Jenson Brooksby is not the type of person who brushes off such incidents without any remorse or guilt within himself.

"I wasn't the best role model growing up on tour, and I don't think at times I am. At times I think I'm a great role model. I think, like everyone knows, he held himself accountable. He knows it's not the right thing to do," the Aussie explained. "I can't see him being a personality where he's going to kind of say, F-you, like it's not-okay-type thing."

"I don't think that's the right way to go about it, as well," he continued. "Obviously it's not right, but he didn't mean it. I don't think he meant any harm."

The 26-year-old firmly believes Brooksby is the type of person who needs and would respond well to guidance. After pointing out that his playing style was in stark contrast to that of the American's, Kyrgios predicted that he does not see the former committing such a mistake again.

"So he's going to be someone we're going to have to nurture and actually care for in our sport," Kyrgios said. "He's incredibly talented. He's unorthodox. He's my polar opposite I think like on the court, like he's very strange, I guess, to watch but he's awesome."

"I don't know. It happens. I think it happens," he added. "I'm not saying it's okay, but I think, yeah, like the fact he knows it's wrong, and I don't think -- I can't see him doing it again, to be honest."

Brooksby and Kyrgios will play their 3rd-round matches in Miami over the weekend

Jenson Brooksby will square off against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round on Saturday. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios, who will also be playing doubles at the event, will face Fabio Fognini in his third-round fixture on Sunday.

This is Brooksby's best-ever showing at the tournament. The Aussie, on the other hand, is a two-time semifinalist in Miami in 2016 and 2017.

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan