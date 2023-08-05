Gael Monfils has spoken highly of his wife, Elina Svitolina, stating that she is a strong independent woman and he only tried to be there for her when she needs him to be.

Monfils and Svitolina started dating in 2019 before getting engaged in April 2021. Not long after, on July 16, the couple tied the knot. Last year the Ukrainian announced that she was pregnant and in October, she gave birth to their daughter, Skai Monfils.

In a recent interview, Monfils was asked about how his view of Svitolina has changed since they first began dating. In response, the Frenchman stated that the two have been through a lot personally, from turning to friendship into dating and getting married to becoming parents.

"Of course [it’s a different energy from how it was when we first met]. But it’s more in the private things in a way, because it just starts that she’s the girl that you really like and you hang out with, and then she becomes your wife. So it’s just different, and now she’s a mother. And this—this makes it really different," he told RACQUET.

"And then I think from her own view and perspective, it’s a little bit different, maybe less pressure that she puts on herself: She has a family, and I think she’s growing up as well. So of course it’s completely different from the girl I started dating," he added.

Expanding on how he views Svitolina now, Monfils stated that the decision to have a kid was a 'powerful' one as it meant she had to pause her career. That, he stated, was another example of how strong she was as a person.

"I always see her as a powerful woman. She decides for herself what she does in life. And this is a little bit more personal, but when we got to the decision that we wanted to have a kid, it was a powerful decision, because it’s a pause: You pause your career as a woman," he said.

"And this shows me also again how strong she could be. Because it’s not an easy decision, I think, when you’re on top of the game, even with love and desire to have a family, to do it. And when she did it, I was like, wow. I was obviously amazed," he added.

"It’s inspiration for many people, and even myself" - Gael Monfils on Elina Svitolina's comeback

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Citi Open.

After spending considerable time away from the WTA Tour on maternity leave, Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter, Skaï, last October and returned to action in April this year.

She made her comeback at the Charleston Open, where she faces a first-round exit. She didn't fare any better at two ITF events in Switzerland and Portugal, and then the Madrid Open.

Svitolina then dug deep to find her form. At the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, she put together a semifinal run before winning the Strasbourg Grand Prix. The 28-year-old did well at Grand Slams too, reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and going a step further at the Wimbledon Championships.

When asked about how he felt about watching her reach the last four at the grass Major, Gael Monfils expressed pride at her comeback and called it inspirational for everyone, including himself.

"[Watching her at Wimbledon was] Great. Great, because I see how much discipline she put in to get back to this level, all the ups and downs. It’s always beautiful to see from the inside. Of course it’s inspiration for many people, and even myself. I feel like that energy, that intensity, it’s nice to see. And of course, I was super proud of her," he stated.

Svitolina most recently competed at the Citi Open in Washington, where she made a quarterfinal exit following defeat to Jessica Pegula.