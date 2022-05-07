"I don't see any reason why he cannot win" - Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz's chances against Novak Djokovic in Madrid QF

Rafael Nadal has stated that Carlos Alcaraz could topple top seed Novak Djokovic in the Madrid Masters semifinals on Saturday, May 7.

Nadal, a five-time champion in the Spanish capital, lost to his 19-year-old compatriot Alcaraz in a three-set quarterfinal on Friday, May 6. Despite holding a 2-0 head-to-head lead, the 35-year-old had a slow start. Carlos Alcaraz took the opening set for a loss of just two games.

The legendary left-hander roared back into the contest, taking the second set 6-1 to force a decider. However, he couldn't ride his momentum as Alcaraz won the set 6-3 and closed out one of the biggest wins of his young career. He booked a semifinal showdown with Djokovic, who beat Hubert Hukacz 6-3, 6-4 in their quarter-final.

When asked about Alcaraz's chances of toppling the World No. 1, Nadal said that a riveting battle could ensue, remarking:

"I don't know. I cannot predict the future. It's going to be a tough match. We are talking about one of the best players of the history against a young, still young at a very high level player."

Nadal added that Alcaraz would fancy his chances of beating Djokovic if he avoids the kind of meltdown he endured in his quarterfinals, noting:

"Carlos can win perfectly. I don't see any reason why he cannot win. It's true that he cannot have the downside that he had in the second set, talking about today's match, but, well, it's true that Carlos plays a lot with adrenaline, with momentum."

"Carlos Alcaraz has the level to beat anyone in the world" - Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz beat Rafael Nadal for the first time on Friday.

Carlos Alcaraz has been one of the most in-form players this year. He racked up titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Barcelona and moved into the top 10 in the ATP rankings.

With his quarterfinal victory over the 21-time Grand Slam singles winner, Alcaraz is set to rise to World No. 6 next week. He has displayed a mixture of aggression and composure that has belied his young years against Nadal.

Nadal opined that Alcaraz has a high-risk high-reward style of play, which can be his undoing at times. However, he believes that the 19-year-old has the level to lock horns with the world's best. The left-hander said about his young compatriot:

"When adrenaline goes up, he's practically unstoppable, but then in some moments he commits errors, but it's logical because he plays with a lot of risk. It's his way of playing, and in that sense I think he has the level to be able to beat anyone in the world. But what can happen tomorrow, we will see what happens tomorrow, I guess it depends on who plays better."

Alcaraz will meet Djokovic for the first time on Saturday as a place in his second Masters 1000 final beckons for the young Spaniard.

