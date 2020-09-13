I don't see a way that Dominic Thiem doesn't win the US Open 2020 final: Mats Wilander

Dominic Thiem defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach the US Open 2020 final, in a bid to win his maiden Grand Slam title. Facing Alexander Zverev in his fourth career Major final, the World No. 3 comes into the match as the favorite given the difference in rankings and success at Slams.

Recently, former Grand Slam champions Mats Wilander and Boris Becker weighed in on the final at Flushing Meadows too. The two legends reaffirmed the Austrian's status as the favorite to become the first player to win a maiden Major title since 2014.

Becker believes that Thiem, given his experience at Slams and four previous finals, has the edge. The German claimed it was difficult to see a way that the Austrian would not prevail on Sunday.

"Thiem has been in three finals now so he knows what’s going to happen," said Becker. "I’m leaning towards him. But I think it’ll just be a couple of points difference. My gut feeling is favoring Thiem. Maybe it’s an advantage given Dominic has already played a Slam final."

"Maybe it’s a different mindset," Becker added. "Zverev is in unchartered territory now, he needs to start quicker, it is starting to cost him energy. In this final you are playing against another very strong player and you don’t get that many chances to win, so he’s got to start better."

I would say Dominic Thiem to win this final in four sets: Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander also echoed the sentiments of Becker on the final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. But he didn't completely dismiss the German's chances, claiming it is harder to defeat him now then it was in the past.

"I don’t see a way that Thiem doesn’t win it. But I have to say that nor did I see a way that Zverev would come back after being a set down to Borna Coric and then two sets down to Carreno Busta tonight," said Wilander.

"I certainly think Zverev is much tougher to beat than he has been in the past, and he is tough to put away. I would say Thiem to win this final, not easily, but maybe in four sets. But now Zverev has no pressure and he has always played well with no pressure."

The win against Medvedev meant that Dominic Thiem has reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals. But he is yet to win one of the coveted trophies, losing to Rafael Nadal in consecutive Roland Garros finals and to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year.

If Dominic Thiem is to lose another final on Sunday, he will join Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl as the only two players on the men's circuit to have ever lost their first four Grand Slam finals.