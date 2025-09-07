"I am seeing you more than my family" - Carlos Alcaraz teases Jannik Sinner after sweet revenge against Italian at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz clinched the 2025 US Open title with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win against Jannik Sinner at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (September 7). Following the triumph, Alcaraz, who is poised to replace Sinner as the new ATP World No. 1, lauded his arch-rival while also adding a humorous touch to their frequent encounters in the recent past.

Ad

The Spaniard was all praise for the "high level" which Sinner displayed for the entire season before jokingly quipping that he saw the Italian more than his own family.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the finals of the French Open earlier this season before losing the Wimbledon title to the Italian.

Carlos Alcaraz began his post-match speech with a message to the losing finalist.

"I want to start with Jannik. What you've been doing this whole season is unbelievable. You've played at such a high level in every tournament. Honestly, I feel like I am seeing you more than my family," Alcaraz stated during the trophy presentation ceremony.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz also declared that it was great to share space with Sinner on and off the court while watching the four-time Grand Slam champion improve his game.

"It's great to share the court, share the locker rooms, share everything with you, watching you improve every day and working hard with your team, and the really great people around you. Congratulations on everything that you are doing and (for) the great performance during the whole week," he added.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have now played each other 15 times. Alcaraz has won 10 of these matches while Sinner has prevailed in five.

Carlos Alcaraz thanks team after clinching sixth career Grand Slam title

An elated Alcaraz thanked his team after the win - Source: Getty

Back in 2022, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest-ever World No. 1 in the history of the game when he got past Casper Rudd in the US Open final. He then went on to defeat Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Ad

Alexander Zverev failed to stop Alcaraz from winning the 2024 French Open final - a title which the Spaniard retained after defeating Sinner earlier this year.

In what was a repeat of the 2023 Wimbledon final, Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic yet again in the final of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

The 22-year-old thanked his team following his 2nd US Open win, saying it was a "privilege" to be part of the setup, while adding that he felt the "energy" and the "love". Alcaraz's father, uncle and brother were in his player's box during the US Open final.

Ad

"This tournament is super special for me. It’s a privilege to be a part of this tournament. I just feel at home, feel the energy and feel the love, and I’m just trying to play my best for you guys. You made everything easy," he declared.

Carlos Alcaraz will rise to be the World No. 1 for the fifth time from Monday (September 8).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhashish Majumdar Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.



As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.



Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.



When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking. Know More