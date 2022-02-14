“I have self-harmed, was having dark thoughts about life" - Nick Kyrgios opens up about his mental health issues

About a month ago, Nick Kyrgios returned from injury and took to competitive tennis for the first time since last year's Laver Cup. A couple of weeks hence, he had the Australian Open title in his hands - albeit in doubles - with his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The 26-year-old recently opened up on social media on the importance of his win, but more importantly on the mental health issues he has had to deal with and overcome.

Responding to a fan question, Kyrgios admitted that he had harmed himself in the past and had "dark thoughts about life." He spoke of his confidence as well and that he had the support of his loved ones in tough times.

"No one knows what I've gone through, all the struggle I've overcome. I have self-harmed, was having dark thoughts about life. I always have my back and have all the confidence in the world. I lean on my loved ones,” he said.

The Australian explained that he didn't share the best relationship with his family for a few years and that he was away from them in the most important moments of his life and career.

"My relationship with my family wasn't great a few years ago because I was always away and didn't have my family around me. I was winning, losing, going through relationship problems, dealing with other problems," the Aussie continued.

The former World No. 13 revealed that he had previously felt the world was against him. Consequently, he pushed away the people who were close to him and fell out with them. Kyrgios added that he would never want such circumstances to recur.

"I was pushing them away because you feel like the world’s against you. I pushed everyone who was close to me away and I fell out with people and that's something I'd never want again," he noted.

"The mental game is ridiculous; physically you have to be an absolute animal" - Nick Kyrgios

The former World No. 13 in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Kyrgios further explained the role of travel in making the mental aspect of tennis extremely challenging. At the same time, he underlined the physical demands of the game, citing the sustained effort players need to put in to remain competitive.

“I'm going seven months a year abroad in a new place every week. That’s why tennis is so hard in my opinion. The mental game is ridiculous," Kyrgios continued. "Physically, you have to be an absolute animal. What other sport do you have to play for three plus hours, possibly seven times in two weeks? It doesn't happen.”

The Australian also addressed his recent Grand Slam victory. He revealed that this doubles title ranks highest among all that he has won to date.

"I have won some big titles around the world, played some amazing matches. This one [the doubles title] ranks [No.] 1 for me," the 26-year-old said.

Kyrgios acknowledged the role his team and his girlfriend have played in his Australian Open campaign following a rough couple of years on and off the tour.

Also Read Article Continues below

“It's been a rough couple of years. I had Covid a week out from the Australian Open and my team and my beautiful girlfriend looked after me," he concluded.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala