Carlos Alcaraz recently met Maria Sharapova in Canada and talked about his experience of the meeting.

Top seed Alcaraz defeated Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(3) in the second round at the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday to extend his winning streak to 13 matches. The Spaniard improved his record to 18-2 at the ATP Masters 1000 level this season and will be looking to secure his fifth title at this level.

Alcaraz will face Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. The Pole secured his place against the Spaniard after a hard-fought 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.

During the post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz talked about his encounter with Sharapova in a lift in Toronto. The World No. 1 expressed his admiration for the Russian by mentioning how he followed her matches while growing up, acknowledging her as "one of the best player in the world."

"I watch her, you know, a lot of matches. She was a great tennis player. She was probably one of the best player in the world. And I was in shock because I didn't expect her to be here in Toronto. And she was first in the lift and it was, She is Maria or no? You know what I mean?" Alcaraz said.

"But it was great to meet her and know that she's going really well, and, you know, she's life right now. And talk a little bit with her, it was really nice," Alcaraz added.

"Carlos Alcaraz is incredible, I can't wait to see him grow" - Maria Sharapova

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2023 Wimbledon Championships trophy

Maria Sharapova recently showered praises on Carlos Alcaraz as he continues to make remarkable strides in the world of tennis as the top-ranked player. The five-time Grand Slam champion expressed her deep admiration for Alcaraz's unwavering fighting spirit.

Sharapova commended his awe-inspiring stroke-making abilities and exceptional court coverage, both of which never fail to bring spectators on their feet.

The 36-year-old went on to express that she cannot wait to witness the promising future of Carlos Alcaraz. Sharapova is particularly enthusiastic about observing the growth of the reigning Wimbledon champion and is looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes in his career.

“Carlos [Alcaraz] it's incredible. What fascinates me most about him is his fighting spirit on every point. He manages to put on a show and ignite the crowd every time he sets foot on the field. I can't wait to see him grow, I'm really curious to see where he can go and what he can do," Sharapova told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Maria Sharapova also gave her thoughts on the comparison between Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. While acknowledging the inevitable comparisons within the tennis world, the Russian emphasized that Alcaraz possesses a unique style and personality that will distinguish him from Nadal and other players in the future.

“I think in the beginning, the comparisons to Rafa [Nadal] were inevitable but he's developing a style and a personality of his own that will make him a one-of-a-kind player,” she said.