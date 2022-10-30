"I don't show much emotion but here I was surprised with the shot" - Daniil Medvedev on his astounding backhand winner against Grigor Dimitrov in Vienna SF

Daniil Medvedev stormed his way into the championship match in Vienna after a resounding 6-4, 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday. The victory also ensures a fourth straight appearance for the Russian at the ATP Finals, which kickstarts on November 13 in Turin, Italy.

Medvedev orchestrated the momentum throughout the match, showcasing a near-perfect serving performance and thwarting the Bulgarian's attack with remarkable court coverage. A particular point in the second set, however, stood out as a thumping testament to the 26-year-old's agility.

It was deuce at 2-2 in the second set when Dimitrov thundered down a serve down the middle. Medvedev just managed to make contact with the ball, returning it well inside the service line. Seeking to exploit the opportunity, Dimitrov sprung several steps forward to hit a low bouncing volley off a backhand slice.

To everyone's astonishment, however, the former World No. 1 chased the ball just in time to flick it for a backhand winner with the narrowest of net clearances. In an interview after the match, Daniil Medvedev hailed the shot as fortuitous, admitting that he had little hope of making it.

"That was super lucky because while running for it I thought I wasn't going to catch it much or maybe just tap it in and he's going to finish it," the Russian said. "Then when I saw it in I was so surprised! I don't show much emotion but here I was surprised with the shot. It's a pleasure to make these kinds of shots because it was deuce and that's where I broke him."

The 2021 US Open champion will be eyeing his second title of the season when he takes on Denis Shapovalov for the sixth time on Sunday.

Only two spots remain as Daniil Medvedev ensures a place in the ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev won the 20220 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Daniil Medvedev has joined the likes of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the season-ending championships.

The World No. 4 would have needed a win over Shapovalov on Sunday to seal his place in the ATP Finals, but the recently-announced draw for next week's Paris Masters indicates that won't be necessary.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz are two of the three players who could have toppled the Russian with a title in Paris. However, they have been placed in the same quarter, thus ensuring a potential Round of 16 encounter and a ticket to Turin for Daniil Medvedev.

Andrey Rublev is the No. 7 seed in Paris and sits right behind his compatriot in the Race to Turin leaderboard. Hubert Hurkacz, who is also in contention for Turin, could meet Rublev in the Round of 16.

