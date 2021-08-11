"I didn't want anything to affect me, I showed mental balance and strength" - Stefanos Tsitsipas after hard-fought 2R win over Humbert

After his Olympic medal hopes were shattered by Ugo Humbert in Tokyo, Stefanos Tsitsipas had the tough challenge of facing off against the same opponent in his Toronto opener on Tuesday.

The Greek won the opening set against Humbert in the Olympics, but then lost the second set in a tiebreak and ended up falling to a three-set defeat.

It looked like deja vu for the newly-minted World No. 3 when he took the opening set in Toronto 6-3 and then fluffed as many as five match points in a riveting second-set tiebreak.

But this time Tsitsipas was able to handle the setback much better. He stormed through the decider in just over 30 minutes, dropping just one game and registering his 43rd victory of the season.

Speaking to the media following the win, Tsitsipas explained how a break after the second set helped him regroup and refocus. The Greek declared that he showed "incredible mental strength" to keep going after the disappointment of losing such a close tiebreak.

"I took a break. I went to refresh myself. I kind of put it behind," said Tsitsipas. "I didn't want to think about it. Whatever happened happened, and, you know, I don't want anything to affect me. I don't want anything to get inside my head.

"I just showed incredible, as we said before, mental balance and mental strength to overcome this difficult tiebreak that I just experienced."

Tsitsipas has been working with psychologist Costas Pergantis since the age of 12 in an attempt to strengthen his mind. Even though the partnership has yielded rewards thus far, the Monte Carlo Masters champion believes in finding solutions by himself whenever he is in trouble.

"I do work with a tennis psychologist/advisor," said the World No. 3. "I have known him since I was 12. We have been working ever since.

"Yeah, he helps me whenever I need help. Generally I try to find solutions and resolve my problems on my own. I don't want to depend too much on people on certain occasions than I need to."

"Interesting to have this kind of variation and change of thrones" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on the absence of Big 3 at Toronto

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) & Rafael Nadal at the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2018

Back in 2018 when a 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas rampaged through the Rogers Cup draw in Toronto, he was stopped in the final by Rafael Nadal.

This time around, the Spaniard has withdrawn from the event due to a foot injury. The absence of Nadal, as well as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, has left the tournament bereft of any of the Big 3 members for the first time since 2001. This leaves the door open for the younger players to step up and perform.

Tsitsipas acknowledged that the Big 3 have taken tennis to the level it is at now, but conceded that "variation" is definitely "interesting" for the game.

"Obviously let's accept it, because it's a fact, it's true, they bring a lot of fans to the courts, and they are also the reason why people come and watch these big events," said Tsitsipas. "Also, they are a big part of, you know, tennis being where it is now.

"So I think there is room for new stars. You know, it's been a lot about them in recent years, and I think now it's showing that, you know, things are changing. Things are kind of -- we see kind of different generation of players stepping up and showing what they are capable of.

"So it's interesting to have this kind of variation and change of thrones, let's call it. It's interesting for our game."

Tsitsipas also went on to admit how much of an influence each of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has had on the careers of the NextGen. Privileged to be playing in this era, the Greek hopes his generation can draw inspiration from the Big 3 and reach great heights.

"We, ourselves, we have generated our own team of people and fans that support us, give us love, and are there for us in each single match following us," said the former ATP Finals champion. "We want to do as good as they have done so far.

"We obviously have a lot of respect, and that's not only coming from me but also from, I'm pretty sure, from other younger players in that category. We do have a lot of respect. We grew up watching them, and I think we are thrilled to be competing against them and against them now in this kind of period of time."

