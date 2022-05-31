"I was singing in my mind... it was Dua Lipa" - Iga Swiatek on staging a comeback win that stretched her perfect streak to 32 matches 

Iga Swiatek's winning streak was under threat in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday, but she regained her winning touch by singing a Dua Lipa song to herself.

Swiatek wobbled in the opener against 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen to drop her first set in more than a month. But she got back in the groove to fashion out a 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 victory – her 32nd straight.

In her post-match presser, the Pole explained how she cleared her mind after the first set.

"I felt like my mind is a little bit more clear. I was kind of singing songs. I realized in the first set when I was really focusing on that technical stuff, it didn't really work because I got more and more tense when I couldn't do that and why I couldn't really prepare to the shot the best way. I was singing in my mind, basically," said Iga Swiatek.

wta @WTA







: @rolandgarros



Champions find a way @iga_swiatek notches her 32nd consecutive win by grinding past Zheng 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2!

"It was Dua Lipa, so kind of guilty pleasure," added Swiatek.

The 20-year-old Pole squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set and in the tie-break, as well as five set points. She last dropped a set against Liudmila Samsonova in their Stuttgart semi-final battle in April.

But Zheng struggled physically after that – she took a medical timeout and had her right upper leg taped after going 3-0 down in the second. She revealed in her post-match presser that she was also suffering from menstrual cramps.

Swiatek, meanwhile, recovered the form that has seen her build her incredible unbeaten run. She responded with her 16th bagel set of the season en route to tying former World No. 1 Justin Henin's 32-match winning streak in 2008. Swiatek's winning streak is now the third longest in the 2000s next to Venus Williams (35 in 2000) and Serena Williams (34 in 2013).

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



-- No.1



#RolandGarros 🗣️ "I'm happy that I could play a little bit faster"-- No.1 @iga_swiatek on the keys to battling back today:

The World No. 1 has been open about working with a sports psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, to strengthen her mental game. Interestingly, Swiatek revealed that she is "always singing something" during her matches.

"That's not the first time. I'm always singing something, but I changed the song," said Iga Swiatek.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Swiatek: "It wasn't easy to find solutions and to find other tactics and do something differently, because I wasn't sure what I was doing wrong."



Says she stopped focusing on the technical and started…singing Dua Lipa.



"That's not the 1st time. I'm always singing something."

"I think it's important that I had this kind of match which is kind of like a cold shower" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek soared to her 32nd consecutive win and made the French Open quarterfinals

At her press conference, Iga Swiatek welcomed the loss of the first set against World No. 74 Zheng Qinwen, saying that she will gain a lot of confidence from her fightback.

"I'm taking a lot of confidence in my comeback in second set. So I think it's important that I had this kind of match which is kind of like a cold shower, and it reminded me how to find these solutions after losing a first set. I feel when I'm going to take some positives from it, I think it's going to give me a lot before my next matches," said Swiatek.

Swiatek set up a quarterfinal battle with 11th seed Jessica Pegula, who also rallied from a 1-0 set deficit to beat Irina-Camelia Begu, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, in the other fourth-round match.

The Pole's comeback victory made her the fifth player to win 15 consecutive matches as the WTA World No. 1 in the 2000s after Martina Hingis, Serena Williams, Justine Henin and Dinara Safina.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 15 - Iga #Swiatek is the fifth female player to win 15+ consecutive matches as the number #1 ranked in 2000s after Martina Hingis, Serena Williams, Justine Henin and Dinara Safina. Flying. @WTA _insider

