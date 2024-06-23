“I am very sorry for her” - Jannik Sinner sends condolences to girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya as she loses Berlin final just before his Halle triumph

Jannik Sinner mentioned his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya during his winner's speech at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open, sending her his condolences for her loss. Kalinskaya lost in the final of the ecotrans Ladies Open to Jessica Pegula.

Sinner played his first tournament as the World No. 1 at the ATP 500 event in Halle. He defeated Tallon Griekspoor, Fabian Marozsan, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Zhang Zhizhen to reach the final.

On Sunday, Sinner faced an in-form Hubert Hurkacz, who had defeated Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. The Italian dug deep to defeat the Pole 7-6(8), 7-6(2) in a tight match that gave him his first title on grass.

However, the World No. 1's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya didn't have the same success. Kalinskaya was in the final of the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin, where she faced Jessica Pegula. Though she clinched the first set, the American fought back and saved five championship points to win the title (0)6-7, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Trending

During the winner's speech at the trophy presentation, Jannik Sinner expressed sadness over his girlfriend's loss. He went on to add, however, that she had an amazing week in Berlin.

"My girlfriend Anna, she played in Berlin today. She lost with six match points, so, I am very sorry for her. But, she also had an amazing week."

Expand Tweet

Sinner confirmed his relationship with Kalinskaya after his first-round win at the French Open earlier this year, but mentioned that he wanted to keep things private.

“I don’t like to talk about my private life much, but yes, Anna and I are dating,” he said at the post-match conference.

"Seeing us play the final here is very special" - Jannik Sinner congratulates Hubert Hurkacz on his run to the final

Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz

Jannik Sinner also congratulated the 2022 Halle champion Hubert Hurkacz and his team during his winner's speech for reaching another final in the German city. The duo also competed in doubles together at the tournament and reached the quarterfinals.

Sinner mentioned that it was special for him to play the Pole in the final as they shared a great friendship off the court.

“First of all Hubi huge congratulations for playing another final. 2022 you won here. Also to your team you’re doing an amazing job. We’re very good friends off court. We played doubles in the beginning of the week. Seeing us play the final here is very special. Thank you so much,” Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz will head to Wimbledon next. While Sinner made it to the semifinals last year, the Pole reached the fourth round at the grasscourt Major. Both were knocked out by Novak Djokovic.