"I started telling Andrey some funny nonsense": Pavlyuchenkova on how she made Rublev smile at the Tokyo Olympics 

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova recently revealed how she managed to bring a smile to Andrey Rublev's face during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While Rublev is known for his serious attitude on and off-the-court, he was spotted laughing and having fun with Pavlyuchenkova.

Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova bagged the gold medal for their nation Russia in the mixed doubles category. They beat their compatriots Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev in the finals.

What was surprising about that win was the fact that neither of them had enjoyed much success in the doubles category. Both are more renowned for their singles play. In fact, this was the first time they played together as a pair.

Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

In a recent interview, Pavlyuchenkova revealed that during the pair's first match in Tokyo the mood was "super serious." In order to change this, she had to bring "some emotion and playfulness."

"Actually, I am a very serious and responsible person myself. But I have two sides, have some devil in me. I need some emotion and playfulness. I always need this playfulness in life. During the first match, I realized that the mood is super serious, and we're losing in points. I looked at Andrey and see, and he confirmed this later that the first match was hard for him, he was very uptight. It was hard for me too, of course," admitted Pavlyuchenkova in the interview.

Pavlyuchenkova finished runner-up at the 2021 Roland Garros. She emphasized that her former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, taught her to be serious on the court. However she encouraged Rublev to smile and laugh more often, which ultimately helped them both.

"I decided to lighten the mood, because I know that especially, at mixed doubles, it's very easy to go downhill together and we were slowly getting there... You know Patrick and others used to tell me I should be serious on the court because if I'm serious, I want to win," added the Russian player.

"So what, if I smile, I don't win? So, if we smile and laugh with Andrey, we don't care about the game. Something like that. It is (a stereotype). People get this impression. I don't care for their emotion though, for me, result is what matters the most," continued the 30-year-old.

In the same interview, Pavlyuchenkova remembered that she used to tell Rublev about all her non-sensical stuff which made him laugh. She even emphasized that during every switchover, she encouraged the youngster not to worry but just to enjoy the sport.

Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

"I started telling Andrey some funny nonsense. To be honest, I always speak nonsense in person, that's my thing. So at every switchover, I kept telling him not to worry and enjoy himself...Eventually, with each match, we became more and more confident in our teamplay," concluded Pavlyuchenkova.

Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are the first Russians to win a gold medal in the mixed doubles category in tennis for Russia

Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova created history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The pair became the first-ever Russian pair to bag a gold medal in the mixed-doubles category of tennis at the Olympic Games.

Even though tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988, the mixed-doubles category was introduced nine years back in 2012 only. Thus, the 2020 edition was the seventh appearance of the mixed doubles tennis event at the Olympic Games since its inception in 1896.

In these seven appearances, it was the first time a Russian pair had emerged victorious. The happiness was double for the Russian fans. This is because another Russian pair, Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina, bagged the silver medal after losing to Pavlyuchenkova and Rublev in the final.

Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

After their glory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it will be intriguing to see if Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova ever combine to play mixed doubles again or not.

