"I still can't believe it because coming in, the dream was to make the 2nd week" - Karolina Pliskova on reaching Wimbledon final

Karolina Pliskova's only highlight of 2021 prior to arriving at Wimbledon was a finals appearance in Rome, but even there she suffered an ignominious 0-6, 0-6 loss. Having slipped out of the top 10, Pliskova crashed out early at the French Open as well as both the grasscourt events she played last month.

It was therefore no secret that Karolina Pliskova's confidence was at an all-time low when she reached SW19 a couple of weeks back. All she was looking for was a decent result; in fact, reaching the second week itself was a 'dream' for the 29-year-old.

But Pliskova has surprised everyone - including herself - with the way she has performed this fortnight. On Thursday the World No. 13 registered a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka to earn a place in the Wimbledon final, and in her post-match press conference she claimed she was still having a hard time believing where she was.

"I think still I can't believe it because coming in, the dream was to make the second week, because I was not in the second week for a while," Pliskova said. "Never thought about maybe going into the final."

The Czech has time and again credited her team for helping her remain positive. During the presser on Thursday, Pliskova pointed out how her coach Sascha Bajin had full faith in her even when she doubted herself.

"Sascha was super confident in me," the eighth seed revealed. "He said, 'I told you you were going to make the final'."

"You want to play the best player in the final" - Karolina Pliskova on facing Ashleigh Barty

Standing between Karolina Pliskova and the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish is World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, a player the Czech has a 2-5 head-to-head record against.

Barty has been the best player of the season so far, with three titles in her kitty already. After conceding a set to Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round of Wimbledon, the Aussie hasn't dropped another in five subsequent matches.

Looking deadlier than ever, Barty will likely be the toughest challenge of the fortnight for Pliskova. But the Czech is unfazed by the prospect of facing the best in the business, and instead claimed during her presser that she is relishing the opportunity.

"So far it's my second final, second time I'm playing against a No. 1," Karolina Pliskova said. "But, no, I think it can't be any better than that. You want to play the best player in the final. Of course, I don't want anybody else but her there."

