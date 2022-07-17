"I still haven't given up on the US Open, and, of course, I want to be part of the Davis Cup" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has not given up on competing at the US Open and playing the Davis Cup as he continues his comeback from a nasty ankle injury he suffered at Roland Garros.

Zverev, playing his second straight semifinal at the claycourt Major, gave 14-time champion Rafael Nadal an almighty scare. He squandered multiple set points in an epic first-set tie-break, which he lost 10-8. The German then frittered away a 5-2 advantage in the second as Nadal fought back to force a tie-break.

However, off the last point in the 12th game of the set, Zverev horribly twisted his ankle while chasing down a Nadal shot. He instantly sunk to the turf, grimacing in pain, and had to be helped off the court by the Spaniard. Moments later, he emerged on court on crutches, telling the chair umpire he was in no position to continue the match.

It was later found that Zverev had torn all three lateral ligaments in his right ankle, which necessitated surgery. The 25-year-old recently posted a video on Instagram, where he walked without crutches.

During an interview with RTL / ntv, Zverev said that he's hopeful of playing at Flushing Meadows and is working with his brother to bring the Davis Cup to his hometown of Hamburg.

"I still haven't given up on the US Open, and, of course, I want to be part of the Davis Cup for myself," said Zverev. "That's a goal because my brother and I are also involved with the organization helped bring the Davis Cup to Hamburg."

The US Open starts in New York on August 29, while the Davis Cup Finals will be played from September 14 to November 27.

"Maybe next year, I'll come back even stronger" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 French Open - Day 13

Following his injury at Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev has been sweating it out at Donaustauf as he seeks a return to the tour.

However, the German knows that he needs to go through the process and doesn't necessarily see his rehabilitation as a chore. While reiterating his desire to play the Davis Cup in his hometown, Zverev hopes to come back stronger.

"It's not difficult at all, I'm also looking forward to this work a bit, it's something completely new," said Zverev. "It's clear that I'd rather play the tournament in Hamburg or train on the tennis court, but it's the way it is now. You have to go through it; everyone has their own way and you have to go it. That's part of what I have to do now, and maybe next year, I'll come back even stronger."

Despite his promising injury update, Zverev hasn't announced where he intends to make his competitive return. He made the semifinals at the US Open last year after reaching the final a year earlier, losing to Dominic Thiem in five sets.

