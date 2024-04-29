Carlos Alcaraz told the press at the ongoing Madrid Open that he does not trust his right forearm following an injury he sustained ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The ATP World No. 3 also laid bare coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's advice on dealing with the issue.

Alcaraz has so far been at his clinical best in his bid for a third-successive title at the prestigious Madrid Open. The Spaniard, seeded second at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, received a first-round bye and started his campaign in Madrid in the second round with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexander Shevchenko.

In the third round, the reigning two-time defending Madrid Open champion made short work of Thiago Seyboth Wild. However, following his 6-3, 6-3 win over the Brazilian, Alcaraz raised concerns about his right forearm, especially when he hits his signature power-packed forehands.

"When I hit a more aggressive forehand, it comes to mind how the forearm is going to react. I still don't trust it completely, it's there in my mind," Alcaraz said during a press conference.

The two-time Grand Slam winner also talked about his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's advice to him for overcoming the problem.

"Juanqui (Juan Carlos Ferrero) tells me to play relaxed and put my hand forward and that's what I'm doing," Carlos Alcaraz added.

Carlos Alcaraz to face 2023 Madrid Open final opponent Jan-Lennard Struff next

Jan-Lennard Struff (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R) during the post-match trophy presentation ceremony at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

Alcaraz's win over Seyboth Wild has set him up for a fourth-round clash against Jan-Lennard Struff in Madrid, in what will be a rematch of the 2023 final.

Struff, who is in a rich vein of form, came into Madrid this year on the back of his title-winning campaign at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships, where he defeated Taylor Fritz in the final.

The Spaniard and the German produced an absolute thriller in the final of last year's Madrid Open. Alcaraz, despite being inconsistent with his serve, made the most of his ferocious groundstrokes to keep Struff at bay and clinch the first set 6-4.

However, Struff roared back into the match aided by his booming serve and Alcaraz's failure to convert multiple break point opportunities, and won the second set 6-3. Ultimately though, it was Alcaraz who emerged victorious as his aggressive yet precise play in the third set proved telling.

The Spaniard currently leads the German 2-1 in their head-to-head on the ATP Tour.