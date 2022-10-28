"I stopped going out, partying, and drinking alcohol" - Benoit Paire on his decision to revamp his game

Benoit Paire is known as the 'bad boy' of tennis for his on-court behavior and high temper.

He is currently competing in the ATP Brest Open, a Challenger event in France. In his Round of 32 match, he defeated Croatian Duje Ajduković in straight sets 7-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In an interview with Ouest-France, the Frenchman revealed that he has stopped consuming alcohol and going to parties, and has started eating healthy to improve his performance and results.

"I cut a little, I refocused on the important things, I stopped going out, partying, and drinking alcohol. I paid attention to a lot of things. To resume sports hygiene. That's what I missed for two years. There, I want to do it, I don't know why now," said Benoit Paire.

He stated that he will assess himself one match at a time and that his goal is to win the tournaments he competes in.

"I will take the matches one after the other. It's been a long time since I said that but if I'm here, it's to win the tournament, that's my goal. Before I came to tournaments to do extras, now I feel that my level is coming back, my legs are coming back. I did a lot of physicals and I feel like I can come back," he stated.

The 33-year-old revealed that he once did not have the will to continue playing the sport at the highest level.

"At one point I tried, I couldn't do it, I didn't have the mind to fight and tennis. I no longer took any pleasure in being on a court whether it was at Wimbledon or the US Open. For me, it had become a chore to go on a field. I know it's hard to hear because a lot of people would like to be in my shoes but that's how I felt," he said.

"I have no problem with the French public" - Benoit Paire on his relationship with the crowd

Benoit Paire smashes his racket after losing a set at the Barcelona Open.

Benoit Paire has always attracted fans to his matches due to his flamboyant game style. That said, he has had a complex relationship with the French crowd as he could not live up to their expectations.

Paire, however, clarified that he has no issues with the French crowd and is always grateful for their support.

"I have no problem with the French public, people support me in every game. What's hard for me is that I don't have my best level of play and I feel that they expect something from me. I would so much like to give them the best Benoît Paire," Paire said.

