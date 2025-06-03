"I have a storm inside me"- Jannik Sinner makes honest admission after reaching French Open QF

Top seed Jannik Sinner acknowledged having an "inner storm" during his matches after the Italian won his fourth-round match at the 2025 French Open. In a routine win, the World No. 1 dispatched 17th seed Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

Sinner had come into the match without dropping a set so far in the tournament, and had a 6-3 head-to-head advantage against Rublev. Sinner did justice to his favorite tag, winning the first set 6-1. The Russian tried to stay with Sinner in the next two sets, but the top seed was too powerful.

After the match, Sinner attended the post-match interview on the court hosted by former WTA player Alize Cornet. Cornet asked the Italian about his on-court composure and whether he was as calm from the inside as his outward demeanour showed.

"I am so impressed by your calmness on the court. You always seem to be in control of your emotions… is that really the case or are you very good at hiding frustration?" asked Cornet

Sinner candidly replied that he was adept at keeping his emotions in check as he does not want to give an edge to his opponent by publicly venting his frustrations. The Italian light-heartedly said he always has an "inner storm" brewing inside him during his matches. He also hinted that the ability to control his emotions was not present during his initial days of his career.

"It's absolutely not like that. I have a storm inside me, but tennis is a very mental sport and you try not to show your emotions too much to your opponent. At the beginning of my young career the storm was also outside, not only inside,” said Sinner.

Sinner is now slated to face Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinal, which will take place on Wednesday, June 4.

Jannik Sinner has been unbeaten for 18 matches at the Grand Slams

In picture: Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Jannik Sinner is currently on an impressive streak of 18 unbeaten matches on the Grand Slam stage. The Italian had his last Slam loss at the hands of Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller at last year's Wimbledon. Since then, he has won both the US Open last year and the Australian Open this year.

The top spot on this list is occupied by Novak Djokovic, who won 30 straight Grand Slam matches. The streak occurred from the 2015 to 2016 Wimbledon Championships, in which the Serb captured all four Major titles.

Jannik Sinner will look to further his tally to 19 on Wednesday when he takes on Bublik, against whom the Italian has a 3-1 head-to-head record.

