Nikoloz Basilashvili is known for his competitiveness and the ability to go toe-to-toe with top-level players on the ATP tour. However, the Georgian professional has been experiencing a horrid run on the court and reflected on his battle with injuries and personal problems.

Basilashvili, who was once ranked as high as World No. 16, shared an update with fans on social media about his struggles both on and off the court. He stated that he has been having a "super difficult time" in the last three to four years. The 31-year-old said that injuries had hampered his career, with an elbow injury reducing his capability to play by 50%.

He admitted to "drinking painkillers" to address the issue but to no avail. The "unbearable pain" has mentally drained Basilashlivi, who said playing tennis isn't fun for him anymore. However, he is not giving up and has vowed to find a solution to rediscover his form.

"Hello everyone, It has been a while, so I would like to give a small update to my fans and people who care about me. I have had super difficult times last 3-4years in my life. In personal as well as in my professional career. The last 3 years I have been struggling with my elbow injury," Basiliashvili said.

"I have been able to play only within 50% of my capabilities, drinking painkillers every week and having to find a new solution day by day," he added. "I had to go on court every time with unbearable pain which drained my energy, took my confidence and all the fun I was getting from playing Tennis. I am still not giving up on it, I will do everything I can and I believe I will find a solution. Thank you for your support."

In his personal life, Nikoloz Basilashvili has faced legal troubles as his ex-wife Neli Dorokashvili filed a police case accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. She testified in court that he controlled her finances and social media activity and limited her ability to work.

While a court in Georgia acquitted Basilashvili of all charges, the ordeal has seemingly taken a toll on his mental health.

Nikoloz Basilashvili drops out top 150 as he struggles to find form in 2023

Nikoloz Basilashvili

Nikoloz Basilashvili is currently ranked World No. 173 after falling out of form and battling to find any wins on the tour. In the 2023 season, the Georgian has only won one main draw match, accumulating a horrid 1-5 win-loss ratio on the tour level.

Basilashvili's last match on the tour came at the 2023 Italian Open qualifiers, where he bowed out in the first round after retiring at 2-5 against World No. 183 Flavio Cobolli. His only tour win came at the Montpellier Open, where he overcame Constant Lestienne in a brutal three-set affair, 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-2.

This incredible dip in form is even more surprising as Basilashvili, a five-time ATP title-winner, reached the final of the 2021 Indian Wells Open, defeating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz on his way.

Poll : 0 votes