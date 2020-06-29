'I am sure Rafael Nadal thinks he can play everything' - coach Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya revealed that a decision is yet to be made on the Spaniard's return to the court.

Moya also reitirated that even though Nadal wants to play all the tournaments, he is 'not 20 years old anymore.'

Rafael Nadal (L) and Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal had earlier expressed his reservations about traveling to the US for the US Open in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. And ever since the ATP has announced the return of the schedule to accommodate both the summer hardcourt season and the clay swing, the Spaniard has remained tight-lipped on when he will return to the court.

The ATP has issued a revised provisional calendar that sets a pathway for the resumption of the Tour.



The new-look ATP Tour calendar intends to resume on Friday 14 August. — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 17, 2020

Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle Toni did say a few days ago that he feels the schedule is 'unrealistic'. The elder Nadal also criticized the ATP for creating a difficult situation for older players like the Spaniard, as well as for his top rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

However, an official announcement about his schedule is yet to be made by the World No. 2.

Toni Nadal v. the calendar

"it seems ugly to me what ATP did. It is not a possible calendar, not possible to play every week for the older players: for Djokovic, Rafa, for Federer... if you think of (Big3) who have done so much to help tennis for many yrs https://t.co/1PhHSQBrCP — C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 (@CristinaNcl) June 25, 2020

The Spaniard's current coach and former French Open champion Carlos Moya has now revealed that it is more or less impossible for Nadal to play all the events on the calendar - even though he would want to.

Rafael Nadal is not 20 years old anymore, says Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal at US Open 2019

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Carlos Moya was asked about Rafael Nadal's ambitions and expectations for the return of the tennis season. The former World No. 1 was circumspect in his reply, and said that the situation this year is unique.

"To be honest, we have not yet spoken with Rafa to find out what the definitive schedule will be for when tennis returns. It is true that there are about five very compressed tournaments that are very important and that Nadal would like to play them," said Moya. "But he is not 20 years old and the situation is no longer the same as before."

Moya further said that even though his charge would likely try to play everything, the team would need to be realistic with their decisions.

“I am totally sure that Rafa thinks he can play everything and he probably will, but we have to know how to adapt," Moya said. "We all have to sit down in these coming weeks and analyse it accordingly. We have to ask very well what the road map will be, guaranteeing Nadal’s health which is the first thing.”

Rafael Nadal has perhaps the most to lose when competitive tennis returns; starting from the US Open, he would be defending more than 5000 ranking points in the space of a month. Nadal had won both the US Open and Roland Garros in 2019, as well as making a semi-final showing at the Madrid Masters and picking up the trophy at the Italian Open.

Speculation is rife about the Spaniard's schedule, and many experts believe he will skip the US Open in favor of Roland Garros. Only time will tell whether or not Rafael Nadal shows up at Flushing Meadows in August.